Kawhi Leonard delivers on Toronto’s gamble – and exorcises the ghost of Vince Carter – with series-winning shot over 76ers

When the Toronto Raptors traded for Kawhi Leonard last summer, they created a series of minimum expectations.

First, that Mr. Leonard would agree to a three-day sleigh ride north to play in Canada.

Second, that he wouldn’t treat the season like a sabbatical before he left for L.A. or wherever. Third, that he was still a top-five player in the league.

Finally, and most importantly, that the team would become something it hadn’t been before. That it would be more than an on-paper contender.

Well then, mission accomplished. After beating the Philadelphia 76ers 92-90 in Sunday’s Game 7, the Raptors are among the NBA’s final four. They’ll play Milwaukee next.

For the first time in the series, Toronto found a hero aside from Mr. Leonard.

Serge Ibaka − scarred and bandaged after an elbow received earlier in the series − wanted his podium moment. During long stretches when no man on either team could make a shot, Mr. Ibaka sparked Toronto’s offence. His 17 points in a sub’s minutes and physicality in the final seconds were crucial.

But in the end, as it tightened, it was Mr. Leonard. Pressure seems to work in some inside-out way on this man, loosening rather than tightening him.

Mr. Leonard scored 41 points in the game, gradually whittling the Sixers down. Then he planted a last-second jumper that bounced off the rim four times, like a Plinko ball, before going in.

That made shot was the exorcism of Vince Carter, who missed a similar one at a similar point against these same Sixers 18 years ago. Do you believe in karma?

This is a good moment to step back and applaud not only the team’s performance, but the enormous gamble that made it possible.

Too few major risks are taken in pro sports. Because taking one is a terrible idea for a team executive. The easier path is plugging away in unambitious safety for years until you either get lucky or someone fires you. Then you do the same thing again elsewhere.

Though it looks golden now, the Leonard trade could have been an epic disaster. No one from the Raptors discussed it with him beforehand. After he’d missed nearly an entire season with injury, they couldn’t know for sure that Mr. Leonard was or would ever be fully healthy.

He might’ve shown up anywhere from hurt or surly to active non-participant. Maybe all three. He might not have shown up at all. That was all possible.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri may have the most secure position in pro sports. He didn’t need to do this. Had it gone totally wrong, it might have been the one thing that could put his job in jeopardy.

But a great chance was taken in any case. And it worked.

During these playoffs, Mr. Leonard is forcing a reconsideration of how a basketball season works. It used to be you tried, and then in April, you tried a little harder.

Mr. Leonard’s new way of doing things is part-timing most of the year, then doing your work and everyone else’s during the postseason.

Regardless of how this turns out, he is already the best playoff performer in Toronto’s history. Less than a year in, he’s legendary in this town.

As a result, a franchise that’s been around for a quarter century − most of that miserable trending toward embarrassing − is now an NBA big shot.

They’ll begin their conference final against the Milwaukee Bucks – the first all-round powerhouse the Raptors have yet faced – on Wednesday night in Wisconsin.

After that the Golden State Warriors? Possibly without an injured Kevin Durant? Or a depleted one? This is where it gets hard not to start dreaming.

The Raptors haven’t won anything yet, but they have satisfied the basic requirements. Things that were still questions a few hours ago have answers.

Betting the shop on Leonard was the right thing to do. Betting a slice of the shop on Marc Gasol was also correct. Taking a flyer on career assistant Nick Nurse flew. Keeping faith with Kyle Lowry was smart, as well as unavoidable.

Nobody was getting fired however this turned out, but now everyone can get comfortable.

The same can’t be said for Philadelphia. The 76ers are now the team the Raptors would have been had the Leonard trade been a total bust.

Everybody in Philadelphia is getting fired. A once bright future has dimmed. People will fall out of love with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, two bright young things who sleepwalked through most of the series. The pain is just beginning.

That’s how close the margins are in the NBA. Win a couple, everyone in the organization from the top man down to the guy in the video room is a genius. Lose a couple, you get a handkerchief and a cigarette and told to show up for your postseason exit interview at dawn.

In other years, this win would qualify as a massive success. This year, it’s a sign post. It’s fun for a moment and then on to the next.

Milwaukee is a different beast from what the Raptors have faced so far. They have their own Kawhi in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek phenomenon – people have tired of calling him “Freak” – is establishing himself as the premier inside player of a generation.

In the previous round, Boston managed to stop him for one game. Then the Bucks adjusted and steamrolled the Celtics in four straight.

The Philadelphia series was typified by wild swings of fortune and near-nightly letdowns by one of the teams involved. It’s unlikely the Bucks will do Toronto the same favour.

They traded for Mr. Leonard nine months ago. Everything that’s happened since was a prelim to what starts now. The Conference Finals or better. This is the reason they got him.

Now that Mr. Leonard has broken even, we’ll see if the Raptors can use him to turn the sort of profit they’ve never seen before.