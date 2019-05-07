Kawhi Leonard’s teammates pick up the slack, Raptors rout Philadelphia 125-89 to grab 3-2 series lead

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard finally got some scoring help from his team-mates on Tuesday in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs against Philadelphia. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

After a dominant Game 5 in which scoring came from throughout the lineup, the Toronto Raptors are one win away from advancing to the NBA’s Eastern Conference final.

With double-digit scoring from six players – led by 25 from Pascal Siakam – the Raptors earned a 125-89 victory, a 3-2 series lead, and the chance to eliminate the 76ers on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Kawhi Leonard had 21 points and 13 rebounds on a 7-of-16 shooting night, and his teammates pitched in with balanced scoring and smothering defence. Kyle Lowry had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Danny Green had 17 points – including five threes. Marc Gasol had 11 points, adding a trio of deep balls.

Story continues below advertisement

Serge Ibaka rolled for 10 points, despite being hammered twice in the head while attacking the rim and needed a bandage put on his bleeding forehead.

Jimmy Butler led the way for Philly with 22 points, while Tobias Harris had 15. Their all-star centre Joel Embiid – who is suffering a respiratory illness – had 13 points and six rebounds on 5-of-10 shooting, and turned the ball over eight times. Embiid then told Drake he and the 76ers would be back in Toronto on Sunday to play a Game 7.

The difficult-to-predict best-of-seven series was back at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night with fans in white playoff T-shirts and spotted with hand-scrawled signs proclaiming love for Leonard, such as one that read “Kawhi is King of the North.”

Lowry started the scoring early. Siakam, who suffered a right calf contusion in Game 3 last Thursday, started the night a little slow – he missed his first two shots – but his usual athletic burst would soon return.

“It’s feeling better every day, my calf and my hamstring…it will need rest but we don’t have time, so I’ve just gotta do my best to make sure that when game time comes, I’m ready,” said Siakam. “What makes me dangerous is being aggressive and fast…what worked tonight was just going out and being who I am and not thinking about being injured.”

Fred VanVleet, who had scored a total of four points through the first four games and had his minutes scaled back to seven minutes in Game 4, hit a big three-ball just seconds into his first shift. Then he stripped Embiid of the ball, and zipped it up court to Norman Powell, who dished it to Leonard for a huge dunk.

Leonard was held to five points in the opening quarter, but his teammates picked up the slack, with scoring all around the floor, taking a slim 27-26 lead into the second.

Story continues below advertisement

Then the Raptors absolutely demolished the Sixers in the next quarter, outscoring them in the stanza 37-17. Toronto smothered Philly defensively, and the 76ers suffered plenty of bad shooting luck, too. Balanced scoring came from six different Raptors in the quarter, led by a trio of three-pointers from Danny Green and three big field goals from Ibaka.

Leonard was making up for his lack of field-goal efficiency by getting to the free-throw line, and Ben Simmons headed to Philly’s bench after picking up his third foul. The Raptors were back to creating lots of turnovers – four in that quarter alone, which they converted into eight points. Leonard had just one field goal in the quarter, and it closed Toronto’s monster quarter in a fitting way – with a punishing dunk that electrified the crowd and had them chanting “M-V-P”.

The Raps went to the locker room up by a whopping 64-43.

Toronto fans razzed Embiid on Tuesday. In Game 3, the Sixers’ big man had been a real showman in front of the Philly crowd during his 33-point night. When Embiid sailed a poorly aimed pass out of bounds in Toronto on Tuesday, Raptors fans flailed their arms as if to fly – Embiid’s signature celebratory move. Even Drake, at courtside, was doing it.

“I just saw them shake their bodies. I didn’t pay attention to what the hell they were doing,” said Embiid. “Good for them…I don’t care.”

The Raps, who pushed their starters, plus Ibaka, for heavy minutes in Game 4, were able to sit their top guns early – Leonard had the most minutes with 36. Toronto emptied the bench, and was able to have Patrick McCaw, Jodie Meeks, Eric Moreland, Malcolm Miller and Jeremy Lin play out the clock.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a good team win. We needed this type of game where everyone played well,” said Lowry. “I don't think we had a game like this in a while. We've still got another level that I think we can play at offensively and defensively.”

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday night in Philadelphia, and if needed, Game 7 would be Sunday back in Toronto.

“I’m excited, I love playing at home and I expect the atmosphere to be great,” said Embiid. “That’s an important game – win or go home – so we’ve gotta get that one…I gotta show up, setting screens, doing a better job rebounding the ball. That’s on me. I can’t control my physical condition, but I can control how much I push myself, and I gotta do more.”