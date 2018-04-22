Kenya’s Kipchoge and Cheruiyot win at hottest London Marathon

The hottest-ever London Marathon featured a Kenyan double as Eliud Kipchoge swept to a third victory in front of Buckingham Palace, joining Vivian Cheruiyot who won the women’s race on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Kipchoge ran the 42.2-kilometre course in 2 hours 4 minutes 27 seconds to add to the Olympic champion’s wins in the British capital in 2015 and 2016.

“I ran a really beautiful race,” he said.

Tola Shura Kitata of Ethiopia was second, followed by Mo Farah, who set a British record 2:06:21 in front of his home fans who lined the streets in temperatures that reached 23.2 C near the finish.

While the race began in the southeast London district of Blackheath, the official starter for the men’s race was more than 48 km to the west of the British capital. The Queen pushed the start button in front of Windsor Castle.

The race ended in front of the monarch’s London residence – Buckingham Palace.

Cheruiyot, the Olympic 5,000-metre champion, crossed the line in 2:18:31 seconds to win at her second attempt. Fellow Kenyan, Brigid Kosgei, was 1 minute 42 seconds further back and Tadelech Bekele of Ethiopia was third.

There was a home success with David Weir winning the men’s wheelchair race for an eighth time after a sprint finish.

The 38-year-old Weir clocked 1:31:15 to beat Marcel Hug of Switzerland into second place, while Daniel Romanchuk of the United States was third.

Madison de Rozario of Australia won the women’s wheelchair race for the first time ahead of four-time champion Tatyana McFadden, whose fellow American, Susannah Scaroni, was third.

