Kevin Koe curling team parts company with second Colton Flasch

Open this photo in gallery Colton Flasch, left, and Ben Hebert look on during the fourth end of the men's final of the Humpty's Champions Cup against Team Bottcher in Saskatoon SK., on April 28, 2019. Matt Smtih/The Canadian Press

The Kevin Koe curling team has split with second Colton Flasch.

Flasch won a Canadian title and world championsihp silver medal with Koe in 2019.

Koe was eliminated from this year’s national championship in Kingston, Ont., in a tiebreaker game.

Flasch, a 27-year-old from Biggar, Sask., joined Koe’s Calgary-based foursome in 2018.

He previously played second for Saskatchewan’s Steve Laycock.

“Colton Flasch has made great memories with us and ones we won’t forget, including a Brier win and world silver medal,” the Koe team said in a statement on its social media accounts.

“He wore the Alberta colours and Maple Leaf with pride.”

“Team Koe will be making a change at the second position going forward for next season.”

The competitive curling season ending early this year due to the novel coronavirus, and teams are already shuffling lineups for next season.

Rachel Homan’s team announced last week it has parted with all-star lead Lisa Weagle.