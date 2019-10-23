 Skip to main content

Sports

Kevin Koe rolls to victory in opening game at Masters

North Bay, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Skip Kevin Koe finished second at the world championship last season after winning the Tim Hortons Brier.

Matt Smtih/The Canadian Press

Reigning Canadian men’s champion Kevin Koe is off to a winning start in the 2019-20 Grand Slam of Curling.

Koe’s Alberta rink beat Team Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., 8-4 in the third draw of the $300,000 Masters on Wednesday.

Koe finished second at the world championship last season after winning the Tim Hortons Brier. He was world champion in 2010 and 2016 and skipped Canada’s Olympic team in 2018.

Saskatoon skip Kirk Muyres is playing third for Koe at the first Grand Slam of the season with B.J. Neufeld out awaiting the birth of his child.

Scott Howard is replacing his dad Glenn at skip this week with Adam subbing at the third spot.

In other third-draw men’s action, Mike McEwen’s Winnipeg rink improved to 1-1 with an 8-4 win over reigning world champ Niklas Edin of Sweden.

Ross Paterson of Scotland beat Toronto’s John Epping 6-4.

On the women’s side, Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., downed Kelsey Rocque of Edmonton 9-3.

Team Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., beat Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., 6-4. Regina’s Amber Holland is in for Scheidegger this week with the latter skip expecting her second child shortly.

Two more draws were scheduled for Wednesday.

Quarter-finals and semi-finals are Saturday with the finals set for Sunday.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

