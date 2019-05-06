 Skip to main content

Sports Kieran Crowley, a former Canada rugby coach, named Pro14 coach of the year

DUBLIN
The Canadian Press
Rugby coach Kieran Crowley, seen here with the Canadian men's team in 2015, has been named Pro14 coach of the year.

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/AFP/Getty Images

Former Canada rugby coach Kieran Crowley has been named Guinness Pro14 coach of the year.

The former New Zealand international led Italy’s Benetton Rugby to the quarterfinals of the European league, which features teams from Italy, Scotland, South Africa, Ireland and Wales, after a 12-8-2 regular season.

Ireland’s Munster needed a late penalty to edge Benetton 15-13 as Crowley’s squad became the first Italian team to feature in the Guinness Pro14 playoffs.

Crowley’s award was voted on by his fellow coaches. He was up against Connacht’s Andy Friend and Leinster’s Leo Cullen at Sunday night’s awards ceremony.

Crowley resigned as coach of the Canadian men’s team in January 2016 to take over Benetton, which at the time was sitting last in the league with an 0-11-0 record.

Crowley, a former All Blacks fullback who played briefly in Italy in the ’80s, took over as Canada coach in March 2008. He led the Canadian men to the 2011 and 2015 World Cup tournaments.

LIST OF WINNERS

Guinness Player’s Player of the Year: Bill Mata (Edinburgh Rugby)

Guinness Coach of the Season: Kieran Crowley (Benetton Rugby)

Guinness PRO14 Chairman’s Award: Ross Ford (Edinburgh Rugby)

Energia Next-Gen Star of the Season: Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)

Gilbert Golden Boot: Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh Rugby)

SportPesa Top Try-scorer: Rabz Maxwane (Toyota Cheetahs)

Ronseal Tackle Machine: James King (Ospreys Rugby)

Big Red Cloud Turnover King: Olly Robinson (Cardiff Blues)

Dacia Iron Man: Tian Schoeman (Toyota Cheetahs)

