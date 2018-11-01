Kingston to host Tim Hortons Brier in 2020

The Tim Hortons Brier will return to Kingston, Ont., next season for the first time in over six decades.
The national men’s curling championship will be held Feb. 29-March 8, 2020 at the Leon’s Centre, Curling Canada said Thursday in a release.
Kingston last hosted the Brier in 1957 when Alberta’s Matt Baldwin hoisted the Tankard following a perfect 10-0 round-robin performance at the Kingston Memorial Centre.
“Bringing the Tim Hortons Brier back to Kingston has been a dream for a lot of us for a long, long time and we’re ecstatic that Curling Canada has given us this opportunity,” said bid committee chair Ken Thompson. “We’ve got some amazing volunteers and fans in our city, and we’re truly excited to get to work to make the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier a success on every level.”
The 6,700-seat Leon’s Centre opened in February 2008 and is home to the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs. The venue served as host of the 2013 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
The 2019 Brier will be held March 2-10 in Brandon, Man.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.