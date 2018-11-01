 Skip to main content

Sports Kingston to host Tim Hortons Brier in 2020

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The Tim Hortons Brier will return to Kingston, Ont., next season for the first time in over six decades.

The national men’s curling championship will be held Feb. 29-March 8, 2020 at the Leon’s Centre, Curling Canada said Thursday in a release.

Kingston last hosted the Brier in 1957 when Alberta’s Matt Baldwin hoisted the Tankard following a perfect 10-0 round-robin performance at the Kingston Memorial Centre.

“Bringing the Tim Hortons Brier back to Kingston has been a dream for a lot of us for a long, long time and we’re ecstatic that Curling Canada has given us this opportunity,” said bid committee chair Ken Thompson. “We’ve got some amazing volunteers and fans in our city, and we’re truly excited to get to work to make the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier a success on every level.”

The 6,700-seat Leon’s Centre opened in February 2008 and is home to the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs. The venue served as host of the 2013 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The 2019 Brier will be held March 2-10 in Brandon, Man.

