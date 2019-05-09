 Skip to main content

Sports Koe scores two wins for Canada at Curling World Cup while Dunstone’s rink struggles

BEIJING
The Canadian Press
Kevin Koe earned two victories Thursday on a mixed day for Canada at the Curling World Cup grand final.

The Calgary skip (2-1) edged Norway’s Thomas Ulsrud 5-4 before posting a 9-2 win over Scotland’s Ross Paterson.

The other Canadian men’s team skipped by Matt Dunstone (0-3) lost both of its games. Sweden’s Niklas Edin topped the Regina skip 5-4 and China’s Qiang Zou beat Dunstone 7-5.

In mixed doubles play, Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott (1-2) of Winnipeg Beach, Man., dropped a 10-4 decision to Switzerland’s Jenny Perret and Martin Rios before rebounding with a 6-5 win over Russia’s Maria Komarova and Daniil Goriachev.

Edmonton’s Laura Walker and Saskatoon’s Kirk Muyres (2-1) also split their games.

Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin of the United States beat Walker and Muyres 8-7. The Canadian duo edged Switzerland’s Michele Jaeggi and Sven Michel 6-5 in a shootout later in the day.

In women’s play, Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones (2-0) beat China’s Yilun Jiang 4-1.

All teams will play a double round robin within their four-team pools through Saturday. The top teams in each group move into the finals on Sunday.

