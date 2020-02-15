 Skip to main content

Krista McCarville downs Chelsea Carey 8-3 to start Tournament of Hearts

Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
The Canadian Press
Team Northern Ontario skip Krista McCarville makes a shot during Draw 1 against team Canada at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville opened the Canadian women’s curling championship with an 8-3 win over defending champion Chelsea Carey on Saturday.

McCarville scored three in the eighth end and stole a single in the ninth to seal the win.

In other first-draw games, Saskatchewan’s Robyn Silvernagle beat New Brunswick’s Andrea Crawford 6-4.

B.C.’s Corryn Brown defeated Prince Edward Island’s Suzanne Birt 7-5.

Nova Scotia’s Mary-Anne Arsenault was an 8-6 winner over Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.

