Krista McCarville throws a perfect game in 4-3 win over Laura Walker at Scotties

MOOSE JAW, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Team Northern Ontario skip Krista McCarville delivers a rock against Team Canada at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Feb. 15, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville threw a perfect game in a 4-3 victory over Alberta’s Laura Walker on Wednesday morning at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Facing two in the 10th end, McCarville made a hit to give up a single for the victory at Mosaic Place. She was 100 per cent for the game while Walker threw at 81 per cent.

Northern Ontario was in a second-place tie with Canada’s Chelsea Carey and Saskatchewan’s Robyn Silvernagle in Pool A at 4-2. Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson led at 5-1.

Carey picked up a single in the 10th end on a measure to edge Nunavut’s Lori Eddy 6-5. Prince Edward Island’s Suzanne Birt topped Yukon’s Hailey Birnie 11-5 and British Columbia’s Corryn Brown posted an 8-6 win over Erica Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The top four teams from each eight-team pool will have their records carry over into the championship round starting Thursday. Walker and New Brunswick’s Andrea Crawford were tied in fifth place in Pool A at 3-3.

In Pool B, Ontario’s Rachel Homan and Team Wild Card’s Jennifer Jones were tied at 5-1. Brown and Birt were next at 4-2 ahead of Mary-Anne Arsenault of Nova Scotia at 3-3.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Wednesday on the final day of the preliminary round. Einarson, Homan and Jones had secured championship round berths entering the afternoon draw.

The playoffs begin Saturday and the final is set for Sunday.

