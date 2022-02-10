Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry gestures toward an official against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Capital One Arena in Washington on Feb. 7.Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mr. Raptor is about to star in a television commercial during the Super Bowl.

Kyle Lowry, the beloved point guard and team captain who in 2019 led the team to its first NBA championship, will appear in a 30-second ad for Bitbuy, a Toronto cryptocurrency company.

Known for his heart and shooting skills in the nine seasons he played for the Raptors, Lowry allows himself to be the butt of a joke in the amusing spot, which will appear in Canada immediately after Sunday’s halftime show.

The theme of the message is that people shouldn’t miss out on the crypto craze in the same way that Lowry has missed shots over the course of his 15-year career. Although he has made nearly 4,800 baskets, he has also missed more than 6,000.

As basketballs are seen repeatedly bouncing off the rim, an actor shouts, “Don’t be like Kyle and miss your opportunity again and again and again and again.”

At which point, Lowry glowers and growls, “Seriously?”

Lowry, who now plays for the Miami Heat, agreed to do the commercial after he read the script. He owns an equity stake in Bitbuy.

“I met with the Bitbuy team and was blown away by their creativity, technology and vision for the company,” Lowry says. “When I read the Super Bowl script, my first response was ‘Are you serious?’ and when they nodded, I said, ‘Let’s do it!’”

Lowry, 35, played in 601 games for Toronto and is the club’s career leader in assists, steals, three-point field goals and triple-doubles. He is a six-time all-star and in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals had 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in the series-clinching victory over the Golden State Warriors.

In operation since 2016, Bitbuy has 400,000 users in Canada and is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission. It is the first Canadian crypto-currency company to partner with a professional athlete from one of the major sports leagues and the first to advertise during a Super Bowl.

Binu Koshy, the firm’s marketing and communications director, says it paid in the low six figures for the placement, which has already got attention from The Wall Street Journal, Fortune and SI.com.

“We thought about finding the best way to introduce our partnership with Kyle and decided we needed to be in the Super Bowl,” Koshy says. “It is the only time people anticipate watching commercials. It was pretty much Super Bowl or bust.”

Koshy and other company officials flew to Miami and shot the spot and two others with Lowry on Dec. 22. It was a day off between home games for Lowry, and the only window during which he was available.

“COVID-19 numbers were rising, the NHL was cancelling games and we were afraid the NBA might do the same and we were stressed that the border could go into lockdown,” Koshy says. “We never relaxed until Kyle showed up on the set. We even had a Kyle stand-in in case he didn’t.”

Once he arrived, it was a breeze. The three ads were completed in less than five hours. The first will appear after Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige put on their big show while the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams rest between halves.

Over the past decade, the television audience for the Super Bowl has ranged from between five million to 11 million viewers, with 8.8 million last year. The first ad after the halftime show is one of the most coveted placements.

“There is a whole culture around the Super Bowl in the U.S.,” Koshy says. “By far, it is the most Bitbuy has ever spent.”

Koshy wrote the scripts himself, and a U.S.-based production company was hired to do the filming.

“We actually never went in with the intention of being funny,” Koshy says. “We wanted it to be memorable.”

It is both.

Bitbuy could have produced something dry that would have been acceptable to a niche audience, but went for broader appeal.

At the outset, the actor shouts “Kyle Lowry” and the camera pans to him seated in a chair.

“We knew it had to fire right from the beginning,” Koshy says. “Sometimes people tune out during a commercial and check their phones. As soon as they hear, ‘Kyle Lowry’ they will look up.”