 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Kylie Masse named top Canadian female swimmer for third consecutive year

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kylie Masse poses during the medal ceremony after the women's 100-metre backstroke final on day three of the 2019 FINA World Championships at Nambu International Aquatics Centre on July 23, 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Two-time world 100-metre backstroke champion Kylie Masse has been named Swimming Canada’s top female swimmer for a third straight year.

The 23-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., became the first Canadian to win back-to-back world championships gold medals when she defended her 100 backstroke title at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Masse has won every major 100-metre backstroke race she has entered since her bronze-medal performance at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Story continues below advertisement

She won the event in a then-record time of 58.10 seconds at the 2017 world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Masse added bronze in the 200m backstroke at the 2019 world championships and also helped the women’s 4x100 medley relay team finish third.

“It’s always an honour,” Masse said in a statement. “It’s important for me to be proud and be happy with my success in the past but also continue to look forward and continue to work hard and see what I can improve on.

“I think it only gets harder. I will continue to push myself day in and day out to continue to improve myself.”

Masse’s road to 2020 Tokyo Games will begin with the Olympic and Paralympic Trials in April.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies