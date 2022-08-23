Australia's Nick Kyrgios shouts during the Wimbledon final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in London, Eng., on July 10.Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press

July’s Wimbledon men’s final had already skidded past sublime into the ridiculous when Nick Kyrgios located his target.

The Australian had been loudly gnawing at his own box for the better part of a full set. But when proceedings began to tip in favour of his opponent, Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios found a new target – a woman sitting courtside. She was “making noise” between his serves, Kyrgios complained to the umpire.

“She’s drunk out of her mind in the first row,” Kyrgios said.

The exchange, which happened during a break, was audible to millions of TV viewers, as well as most people sitting in the stadium. When the umpire asked who he meant, Kyrgios singled her out: “The one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro.”

At this point, a half-dozen journalists from the British press were tumbling out of their seats like the fire alarm had gone off. Forget about the two guys playing. There was now only one interview anybody wanted from this tournament.

The Sun got there first. Kyrgios’s target was a Polish lawyer named Anna Palus. Palus was at the final with her mother. She explained that she wasn’t heckling Kyrgios. Rather, she’d been shouting encouragement.

She claimed she’d only had a couple of drinks. It was a smoking hot afternoon. Palus was sitting in the section of the stadium that is unshaded. In my house, and without commenting on any particular person’s state of dishevelment, we call this scenario ‘hot tub drunk’.

For an hour or two after Kyrgios’s courtside rant, Palus was one of the most famous people on Earth. Then she was gone. All that remained were a few hundred snarky write-ups and paparazzi shots of Palus looking flushed and confused.

On Monday, Palus swung back into frame. She’s threatening to sue Kyrgios for defamation, describing his comments as “a reckless and entirely baseless allegation.”

I’m no lawyer, but I have watched a couple of TikToks about the Johnny Depp trial. So I like her chances.

If Kyrgios intends to stand on a defence of truth, it’s going to be difficult proving anyone anywhere has ever had 700 drinks. I should know. I’ve tried.

Of course this would happen to Kyrgios. It’s perfectly in keeping with his personal brand. Wherever this guy goes, the circus follows close behind.

On the same day Palus popped back into his life, an Australian court adjourned Kyrgios’s hearing on a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. He’s scheduled back in court in October. He faces up to two years in jail if convicted.

In more general terms, Palus’s threat speaks to a new escalation in the increasingly coarse relationship between athletic performers and their audience.

Not so long ago, professional athletes were expected to absorb a certain amount of verbal punishment from paying customers. Was this fair or nice? No and no.

I remember once getting someone’s front-row seats to see the Jays. I took my brother. Unused to this sort of proximity, we heckled Mickey Tettleton as he walked by during the pre-game – about five feet away from us.

Tettleton, who was a giant, had a bat leaned across his shoulder. He stopped, turned slowly, stared at us until we had shrunk under our seats and then kept going. We never heckled again.

But as long as it was more ‘hey batter batter’ than something about a guy’s mother, this sort of back-and-not-forth was celebrated as integral part of the live sports experience. These interactions were harmless because they were so easily ignored – a few hundred dummies yelling at someone pretending not to hear them.

The internet made things fully direct and maximally confrontational. Now you could insult athletes in the most crude terms, and know for certain your message was hitting their feeds. Where live heckling is often fun, online heckling is always ugly. Anonymity gave courage to the worst sort of people.

Crucially, the communication now ran both ways. You could yell at Kevin Durant, and then Kevin Durant could yell back at you. Because Kevin Durant is a much bigger deal than you are, this type of exchange was always going to hurt you more. This ability to reach out at any time and swat a human fly on social media must feel like a superpower.

Some people would call this democracy. I call it stupid.

While there must be a momentary thrill in putting some attention-seeking muppet in his place, the overall effect is encouraging more muppets to seek your attention.

Now we are reaching a new level of the collapse of sports decorum – people hitting back at athletes who have hit back at them.

Kyrgios and pros who think like him are right – if people can yell at you, why can’t you yell back, online or off-?

But there’s a difference between being right and being sensible. If you don’t like being yelled at by strangers, there are plenty of early morning slots available at public courts around the world. You won’t be paid to play there, but it will be quiet. If you expect to be paid, you should also expect some noise.

You should also expect that some people aren’t going to meekly accept you yelling at them, whether or not they yelled first. Anyone can sue anyone else for anything. That’s a good rule to remember whenever you’re about to let your mouth take the wheel from your brain.

Would I like to see this devolve to the point where every sassy interaction between a player and a fan ends up in front of a judge? Yes. Yes, I would. That is the obvious end point. The only problem is figuring out how to turn ‘The Players’ Court’ into an ESPN property.

It may be ugly, but like everything else in sports, it’s only pointless if you can’t make a few bucks from it.