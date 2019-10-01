 Skip to main content

Sports Laila Ali among first women on Boxing Hall of Fame ballot

Laila Ali among first women on Boxing Hall of Fame ballot

CANASTOTA, N.Y.
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Laila Ali speaks at the Sports Illustrated 2018 Sportsperson of the Year Awards Show on Dec, 11, 2018, at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Laila Ali is among the first female fighters to appear on the ballot for the 2020 class of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

The daughter of Muhammad Ali was joined by 11 others Tuesday for an international panel of voters: Sumya Anani, Regina Halmich, Holly Holm, Susi Kentikian, Christy Martin, Lucia Rijker, Jisselle Salandy, Mary Jo Sanders, Laura Serrano, Ana Maria Torres and Ann Wolfe.

Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley and Timothy Bradley are among the dozen boxers added to the men’s modern ballot for 2020. The others are Jorge Arce, Vuyani Bungu, Joel Casamayor, Diego Corrales, Carl Froch, Sergio Martinez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver and Israel Vazquez.

Balloting results will be announced in December. Induction is June 14 in Canastota, N.Y.

