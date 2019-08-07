Laurie Jussaume earns another Pan Am cycling medal for Canada with time trial bronze

Open this photo in gallery Silver medalist Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago (left), gold medalist Chloe Dygert of the United States (centre) and bronze medalist Laurie Jussaume of Canada, pose for photos during the medal ceremony for the women's road cycling individual time trial finals at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on Aug. 7, 2019. Juan Karita/The Associated Press

Laurie Jussaume earned a bronze medal in the women’s individual road cycling time trial Wednesday at the Pan American Games.

Jussaume of Contrecoeur, Que., finished third with a time of 23 minutes 27.15 seconds, behind American Chloe Dygert (23:36.51), and Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago (24:50.24).

Miriam Brouwer of Cambridge, Ont., was fifth.

Story continues below advertisement

“My plan was to conserve a little bit on the way there, get to the turn around and still have some energy to hit the little hill on the way back pretty hard and then just empty myself for the last three kilometres after the hill,” Jussaume said of her strategy. “I think I managed my energy pretty well.”

It was Canada’s first road cycling medal and fifth cycling medal over all. Canada had already picked up for track medals (one gold, three silver), with Jussaume helping Canada win silver in the team pursuit.

Jussaume’s track teammates were there to cheer her on Wednesday.

“They hugged me after the finish. They’re all here, so we’re celebrating all together,” Jussaume said. “It’s really fun because every time one of us wins, it’s like we all win. It’s a great feeling.”

In table tennis, Toronto’s Eugene Wang picked up a bronze medal in men’s singles competition after losing a semi-final match 4-2 to Brazil’s Hugo Calderano.

In fencing, Shaul Gordon of Richmond, B.C., ended up with a bronze in men’s individual sabre when he narrowly lost his semifinal match 15-14 to Daryl Homer of the United States.

In basketball, Canada’s women’s team event its preliminary-round record at 1-1 after defeating Paraguay 90-64. Toronto’s Samantha Hill led Canada with 14 points, including hitting three of her four three-point attempts. Canada’s final preliminary-round game is Thursday against Puerto Rico.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In rowing, Jessica Sevick of Strathmore, Alta., finished first in her heat in the women’s single sculls and advanced to Thursday’s final. Matthew Finlay of St. Catharines, Ont., finished fifth in men’s single sculls.

In equestrian, The Canadian foursome of Erynn Ballard of Tottenham, Ont., Lisa Carlsen of Okotoks, Alta., Mario Deslauriers of Bromont, Que., and Nicole Walker of Aurora, Ont., finished fourth in the team jumping event behind Brazil, Mexico and the United States. While the result wasn’t enough to get on the podium, it did qualify Canada for a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Ballard, Deslauriers and Walker also qualified for Friday’s final rounds in singles jumping.

Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Thursday

ALYSHA NEWMAN (TRACK AND FIELD): The native of London, Ont., has set Canadian records in the pole vault twice this year.

AUSTIN CONNELLY (GOLF): The U.S./Canadian dual citizen competes for Canada for the second straight Pan Ams. Connelly played in the British Open earlier this year.

MEN’S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM: Canada is 4-0 entering its semifinal against Chile. The tourney winner earns a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Story continues below advertisement

WOMEN’S WATER POLO TEAM: Canada (3-0) will be a favourite against Venezuela (0-3) in quarter-final action. The tournament also serves as an Olympic qualifier (win and in).

MEN’S WATER POLO TEAM: Canada (2-1) faces Mexico (1-2) in a quarter-final. Like for the women, the tourney winner goes to the Olympics.