Sports Law, Hataoka share LPGA Tour lead; Canada’s Brooke Henderson tied for third

Williamsburg, Virginia
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, reacts to a eagle putt on the 15th hole during the third round of the LPGA Tour golf tournament at Kingsmill Resort, in Williamsburg, Va., Saturday, May 25, 2019.

The Associated Press

Bronte Law birdied the par-4 18th Saturday for a 4-under 67 and a share of the lead in the Pure Silk Championship for the third straight round.

“I led from the start and I kind of wanted to continue that, so that was huge to keep that going,” Law said. “That was really my goal when I teed it up on 18. I’m glad that I could finish the round that way going into tomorrow.”

Nasa Hataoka matched Law at 13-under 200 at breezy Kingsmill Resort, rebounding from a bogey on the par-4 14th with an eagle on the par-5 15th in a 65.

“I wasn’t thinking about where I was going to get a bogey or anything like that, so when it came, it came,” Hataoka said. “Then I just cleared it.”

American Jennifer Song, tied for the lead after each of the first two rounds, had a 68 to fall a shot back along with Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont. Song, the former University of Southern California player, also is winless on tour.

“The toughest part about today was the wind was just switching here and there,” Song said. “It was kind of hard to make decisions with my club.”

Henderson had a 64.

“This year it’s a little bit windier too than it has been in the past and you’re getting a lot of roll around the tee and on the greens, too,” the Canadian said. “You just have to play smart around this golf course.”

Hataoka won the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California, in late March for her third LPGA Tour title.

Law is winless on the tour. The Englishwoman starred at UCLA.

“Obviously, winning is everything, right?” Law said “That’s why we play this game. I’m going to do my very best to go out and get the win.”

Carlota Ciganda was 11 under after a 68, and Madelene Sagstrom had a 69 to get to 10 under.

The U.S. Women’s Open is next week at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

