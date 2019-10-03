Canada’s Damian Warner wins bronze in decathlon at worlds

Canada’s Damian Warner is back on the podium for a third time at the world track and field championships after a dramatic finishing day of the decathlon.
The native of London, Ont., won bronze on Thursday, just hours after leader and world-record holder Kevin Mayer of France withdrew in tears in the eighth event, the pole vault, with injuries to his hamstring and Achilles tendon.
Warner, who took silver in 2015 and bronze in 2013, was leading after the first day and was second when Mayer pulled out. But the 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medalist was 15th in the pole vault, fifth in the javelin and ninth in the event-ending 1,500 metres, falling back after racing into the lead at 400 metres.
Niklas Kaul of Germany won the 1,500-metre finale by almost seven seconds to take first overall with 8,691 points.
Estonia’s Maicel Uibo was second with 8,604 while Warner had 8,529.
Toronto’s Pierce LePage, who led after the pole vault, was fifth with 8,445 points. He was 14th in the javelin and 15th in the 1,500.
Canada now has five medals – one silver and four bronze – at the worlds with three days to go.
Canada’s top showing at the worlds came in 2015 when the country won eight medals in Beijing (two gold, three silver, three bronze).
Also Thursday, two Canadians qualified for finals.
Toronto’s Gabriela DeBues-Stafford was second over all in the women’s 1,500-metre semi-finals with a time of 4 minutes 1.04 seconds, while Tim Nedow of Brockville, Ont., was 10th over all in men’s shot put heats with a throw of 20.94 metres.
Toronto’s Brittany Crew finished eighth in the women’s shot put final with a top throw of 18.55 metres. She was sixth at the last worlds in 2017.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson swept to the gold medal in the heptathlon, capping a steady rise to the top for the British competitor. Johnson-Thompson failed to reach the medals at the 2017 world championships and was second to Olympic champion Nafi Thiam at last year’s European championships. Over seven events Wednesday and Thursday, however, she built enough of a points advantage to have a 10-second advantage over Thiam ahead of the final event, the 800 metres. Johnson-Thompson finished in dominant style, beating Thiam by 11 seconds in the 800. Thiam already looked to have given up the fight for gold when she opted not to take a third throw in the javelin, the penultimate event. Johnson-Thompson’s points total of 6,981 was far ahead of Thiam’s 6,677 and the 6,560 scored by bronze medalist Verena Preiner of Austria.
Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser won the women’s 400 metres in the third-fastest time in history, leaving Shaunae Miller-Uibo still without a world championship gold medal. Naser, who was born in Nigeria as Ebelechukwu Agbapuonwu and later switched allegiance to Bahrain, took the lead on the second turn and held off Miller-Uibo on the last stretch to win in 48.14 seconds. That’s the fastest anyone has run in the 34 years since Marita Koch of East Germany set the world record at 47.60. Shericka Jackson won bronze for Jamaica in 49.47. Miller-Uibo is the Olympic champion and won 400 silver in 2015 and 200 bronze in 2017. Naser is competing in Doha while Bahrain is part of a regional diplomatic and economic boycott of Qatar that has been in place since 2017.
On Friday, Canadians Michael Mason (men’s high jump), Sage Watson (women’s 400-metre hurdles), Matthew Hughes (men’s 3,000-metre steeplechase) and Evan Dunfee (men’s 20-kilometre race walk) are in finals.
The Canadian men’s 4x100-metre relay team, a medal contender, also begins its competition on Friday.