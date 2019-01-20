Leafs fumble away another one

It is still not clear where bottom is but the Toronto Maple Leafs took a couple more steps down to it Sunday night.

They let a strong start dribble away to another feeble effort and a 4-2 loss to the mediocre Arizona Coyotes. It was the Leafs’ fourth consecutive loss at home and sixth in their past seven games in front of their own fans who, oddly enough, did not seem unduly distressed by the lack of fire until the end of the game when a few boos were heard.

Perhaps that was because the Leafs still sit second in the NHL’s Atlantic Division with a 29-17-2 record and 60 points. But the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens have been hovering for weeks thanks to the Leafs’ ineptitude and both are one point behind them.

Story continues below advertisement

Going into the game, there was much talk about William Nylander being kicked to the fourth line by Leafs head coach Mike Babcock after he was exiled there late in Friday’s embarrassing loss to the Florida Panthers. But after Nylander and centre Frederik Gauthier set up the Leafs’ first goal by Travis Dermott it appeared the faux punishment was just what he needed.

However, the Leafs slowly slid downhill from there. It was as if the rare Sunday night game had them as out of sorts as the fans, who did not seem overly excited, either. By the end of the second period, the Coyotes led 2-1 on goals from Mario Kempe and Clayton Keller.

The Leafs got the fans excited early in the third period when John Tavares scored his 30th goal of the season to tie the score. But they coughed up a goal to Vinnie Hinostroza a few minutes later and that stood up as the winner.

The Leafs pulled goaltender Frederik Andersen with two minutes left in the third period for an extra skater but could not produce much in the way of scoring chances. Lawson Crouse scored an empty-net goal for Arizona.

To add to the Leafs’ woes, left winger Andreas Johnsson was lost late in the second period. He sustained a concussion in a collision with the boards and did not return to the game. This gave Nylander a reprieve from the fourth line, as he moved up to his old spot on Auston Matthews’s line for the third period.

Babcock said before the game that he looked at Nylander’s demotion to the fourth line with Gauthier and Par Lindholm as taking the pressure off him. With just one goal and three points in 19 games since he finally signed a contract on Dec. 1, Nylander has been drawing heat for weeks.

“When I talked to Willy today, he knows he’s getting in his own way,” Babcock said Sunday after the morning skate. “We’re just going to take the heat off him. We’re going to play him where he’s playing and play him all over and give him the opportunity that way.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When Babcock was asked if getting in his own way meant Nylander was letting the pressure of his new contract, and its pro-rated US$10-million salary this season get to him, the coach wasn’t sure.

“I’m not in there, I don’t know,” Babcock said. “We talked about that and that’s part of it for sure. It’s interesting, the league is very tough and I think sometimes we think we’re just going to put a sweater on and win or everything is going to go good.

“It’s not like that. There’s ebbs and flows and he doesn’t have it going right now. He’s got to find a way out.”

After a promising beginning for both Nylander and the Leafs, the ebbs and flows turned into fits and starts as the game got away from them.

It was actually Mitch Marner who came out flying the highest for the Leafs. He dangled his way to three shots on goal and seven shot attempts in the first period, which included at least three tremendous scoring chances.

But it was the fourth line that produced the first goal, which was a bit of a fluke. But it was thanks to a strong shift by Nylander, Gauthier and Lindholm. Gauthier and Nylander kept the puck in the Arizona zone with Nylander feeding Dermott at the point. The defenceman’s wobbly shot found the top corner on goaltender Darcy Kuemper at 11:45.

Story continues below advertisement

That was as good as it got for the Leafs, as their play declined through the second period when the Coyotes outshot them 11-5.