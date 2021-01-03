 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Leafs hope fresh faces will assist in playoff run

Marty Klinkenberg
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Joe Thornton on the red carpet during the 2019 NHL Awards in Las Vegas in June 19, 2019.

Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Maple Leafs officially return to the ice on Monday for the first time in nearly five months with aspirations of winning a playoff series for the first time since 2004. It has been 148 days since they were ousted from the NHL’s Stanley Cup play-in tournament, and a lengthy list of new faces has been added to strengthen a lineup that was worn thin last season.

Toronto’s most recognizable newbie is 41-year-old winger Joe Thornton, who will join Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the team’s first line when an abbreviated training camp kicks off in Toronto’s west end at the Ford Performance Centre. A regular season shortened by COVID-19 begins on Jan. 13, when the Montreal Canadiens visit Scotiabank Arena. There will be no exhibition games, making the task of cobbling together an expanded 23-player roster more challenging than usual.

The Maple Leafs will compete in a seven-team, all-Canadian division, playing 10 games each against Montreal and Winnipeg and nine each against Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Vancouver. All but the Senators reached the postseason last year, meaning it will likely make for a competitive run-up to the playoffs. Each of the league’s 31 teams will play 56 games.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a difficult task ahead of us this year, but we are excited about it and ready to get going,” Kyle Dubas, Toronto’s general manager, said after players reported for physical examinations on Sunday. “A Canadian division is exciting and, given how close the teams were last year, it will force us to get dialled in right away.”

The Maple Leafs have 40 players in camp, including 23 forwards, 13 defencemen and four goalies. Thornton was signed as a free agent, as was left winger Jimmy Vesey, who head coach Sheldon Keefe has tabbed to start on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander. Vesey has played for two NHL teams in four seasons and twice had 17 goals for the New York Rangers. The proposed third line will be Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Kerfoot and Zach Hyman.

Other free-agent signees include Russian left wing Alex Barabanov and right wing Wayne Simmonds, who are projected to play on the fourth line on either side of Jason Spezza. Barabanov played last season for St. Petersburg in the KHL, while Simmonds has played in the NHL for 12 years and is known for his ability to sniff out pucks around the opponent’s net.

The defence, which was hurt in 2019-20 by serious injuries to Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin, has been fortified by signing free agents T.J. Brodie and Zach Bogosian. Brodie spent nine years in Calgary, while Bogosian has played in the NHL for 12 years and most recently won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“The revamped defensive corps has been a topic of conversation among us,” said Rielly, who will be paired in the No. 1 defensive tandem with Brodie. “In terms of personnel, we feel comfortable with the people we added. [T.J.] is a great player and has been for a long time.”

Rielly said he was uncertain how the season will roll out, being that Toronto will now be playing against multiple opponents it usually sees a limited number of times.

“We haven’t been down this road before,” Rielly said. “We are going to have to learn on the fly. There are going to be lots of surprises and lots of changes. I really don’t know what to expect yet.”

Story continues below advertisement

Both Dubas and Keefe said they hope the players will use the quick but intense training camp to build a foundation that will help carry the team further than it has gone in many years.

“When you look back over the years, we have not set ourselves up well for the playoffs,” Dubas said. “It is our focus and one major thing we have talked about both with our players and staff.”

Tavares, the team captain, said the short training camp presents a challenge with dynamics with so many new players in the fold. Health and safety protocols in place because of the novel coronavirus make it impossible for players to bond as they usually would.

”We are going to have to find unique ways to come together,” Tavares said.

Beyond that, he has no issues with the league’s temporary realignment of Canadian teams.

“I am just thrilled that we have a chance to play at an uncertain time like this,” Tavares said. “We know that there are a lot of people who have had hard times, and are fortunate and thankful to have this opportunity. We know what the game means in Canada, and this is a unique opportunity that has a chance to be special.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies