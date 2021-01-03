Leafs hope fresh faces will assist in playoff run

Open this photo in gallery Joe Thornton on the red carpet during the 2019 NHL Awards in Las Vegas in June 19, 2019. Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Maple Leafs officially return to the ice on Monday for the first time in nearly five months with aspirations of winning a playoff series for the first time since 2004. It has been 148 days since they were ousted from the NHL’s Stanley Cup play-in tournament, and a lengthy list of new faces has been added to strengthen a lineup that was worn thin last season.

Toronto’s most recognizable newbie is 41-year-old winger Joe Thornton, who will join Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the team’s first line when an abbreviated training camp kicks off in Toronto’s west end at the Ford Performance Centre. A regular season shortened by COVID-19 begins on Jan. 13, when the Montreal Canadiens visit Scotiabank Arena. There will be no exhibition games, making the task of cobbling together an expanded 23-player roster more challenging than usual.

The Maple Leafs will compete in a seven-team, all-Canadian division, playing 10 games each against Montreal and Winnipeg and nine each against Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Vancouver. All but the Senators reached the postseason last year, meaning it will likely make for a competitive run-up to the playoffs. Each of the league’s 31 teams will play 56 games.

“We have a difficult task ahead of us this year, but we are excited about it and ready to get going,” Kyle Dubas, Toronto’s general manager, said after players reported for physical examinations on Sunday. “A Canadian division is exciting and, given how close the teams were last year, it will force us to get dialled in right away.”

The Maple Leafs have 40 players in camp, including 23 forwards, 13 defencemen and four goalies. Thornton was signed as a free agent, as was left winger Jimmy Vesey, who head coach Sheldon Keefe has tabbed to start on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander. Vesey has played for two NHL teams in four seasons and twice had 17 goals for the New York Rangers. The proposed third line will be Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Kerfoot and Zach Hyman.

Other free-agent signees include Russian left wing Alex Barabanov and right wing Wayne Simmonds, who are projected to play on the fourth line on either side of Jason Spezza. Barabanov played last season for St. Petersburg in the KHL, while Simmonds has played in the NHL for 12 years and is known for his ability to sniff out pucks around the opponent’s net.

The defence, which was hurt in 2019-20 by serious injuries to Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin, has been fortified by signing free agents T.J. Brodie and Zach Bogosian. Brodie spent nine years in Calgary, while Bogosian has played in the NHL for 12 years and most recently won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“The revamped defensive corps has been a topic of conversation among us,” said Rielly, who will be paired in the No. 1 defensive tandem with Brodie. “In terms of personnel, we feel comfortable with the people we added. [T.J.] is a great player and has been for a long time.”

Rielly said he was uncertain how the season will roll out, being that Toronto will now be playing against multiple opponents it usually sees a limited number of times.

“We haven’t been down this road before,” Rielly said. “We are going to have to learn on the fly. There are going to be lots of surprises and lots of changes. I really don’t know what to expect yet.”

Both Dubas and Keefe said they hope the players will use the quick but intense training camp to build a foundation that will help carry the team further than it has gone in many years.

“When you look back over the years, we have not set ourselves up well for the playoffs,” Dubas said. “It is our focus and one major thing we have talked about both with our players and staff.”

Tavares, the team captain, said the short training camp presents a challenge with dynamics with so many new players in the fold. Health and safety protocols in place because of the novel coronavirus make it impossible for players to bond as they usually would.

”We are going to have to find unique ways to come together,” Tavares said.

Beyond that, he has no issues with the league’s temporary realignment of Canadian teams.

“I am just thrilled that we have a chance to play at an uncertain time like this,” Tavares said. “We know that there are a lot of people who have had hard times, and are fortunate and thankful to have this opportunity. We know what the game means in Canada, and this is a unique opportunity that has a chance to be special.”