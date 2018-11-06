Leafs snap embarrassing home skid with 3-1 win over Golden Knights

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) celebrates their victory with defenceman Travis Dermott (23) against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs beat the Golden Knights 3-1. Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Early on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs swore they were ready to do something about their embarrassing 3-5-0 record at home.

“Good question,” Leafs winger Kasperi Kapanen said when the now-daily question of why they are so awful in front of the home crowds came up. “We’ve been asking ourselves that for a while now.

“I think today, enough’s enough. To be honest, I think the guys are ready to go and excited to play. We’ll see how it goes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Well, the Leafs managed a 3-1 win so the result was good. But that was only by the grace of Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen, who was outstanding in holding off the Vegas Golden Knights. They outshot the Leafs nearly 2 to 1 as the third period wound down but could not beat Andersen, who was the best player on the ice.

By the end of the second period, that ‘playing better at home thing’ was hanging by a thread. The Leafs held a 2-1 lead but that was only thanks to Andersen’s heroics. He faced 18 shots in the second period alone and 31 through the first 40 minutes, coolly holding off the Golden Knights.

As the second period wound down, the Leafs resembled nothing so much as a punch-drunk fighter wobbling blindly around the ring until he was saved by the bell. Their breakouts by then consisted of a series of flip passes to centre ice that were quickly turned back into the Leafs zone by Vegas.

The expansion Golden Knights went into the game with a 6-7-1 record and a hangover from their magical first season that ended with a trip to the Stanley Cup final.

By the start of the third period, outside of a couple of forced turnovers that produced their two goals, the Leafs really weren’t allowed to generate much offence. Both of those turnovers came early in each of the first two periods, followed by a Golden Knights pushback.

On the first one, Leafs centre Par Lindholm kept the puck in the offensive zone with a strong effort but it landed on Vegas defenceman Nick Holden’s stick in the slot. Not for long, though. Leafs forward Connor Brown quickly stole the puck, spun around and beat Vegas goaltender Marc-André Fleury to the top corner at 5:30.

Nazem Kadri scored on an empty net to make it 3-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It was the first time in six games the Leafs scored the first goal of the game at home. At that point, it looked as if the Leafs were off and running, but as the period went along they started to sag.

Then, off the opening faceoff of the second period, John Tavares stripped Vegas centre William Karlsson of the puck at the Knights blue line. Tavares slid it to Mitch Marner on the right side and he beat Fleury with a shot nine seconds into the period to put the Leafs ahead 2-0.

The Leafs hung on to their lead, but it wasn’t long before that was all they had. The Golden Knights had the puck for pretty much the rest of the period.

Things started to go south when Reilly Smith turned Marner inside out with a nice move and Marner took a hooking penalty. Andersen got the Leafs through the Vegas power play, but the fun for the visitors was just starting.

Vegas finally beat Andersen at 11:22 of the second period and it took a nasty deflection. Cody Eakin tipped a point shot by Shea Theodore in front of the net to cut Toronto’s lead to 2-1.

However, even though the Golden Knights hit the post three times in the second period, they could not get another puck behind Andersen and the Leafs clung to their 2-1 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

It was easily the Leafs’ worst period of the season and did not fit with Babcock’s declaration at the morning skate that his team had actually played rather well at home of late.

The Golden Knights lost centre Erik Haula early in the third period to a nasty but clean hit by Leafs winger Patrick Marleau. He knocked Haula hard into the boards and the Vegas player stayed down on the ice with what appeared to be a serious injury to his right knee. Haula was taken from the ice on a stretcher and gave a wave to the fans in response to an ovation but he could be on the sidelines for a long time.