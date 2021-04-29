League of his own: Jacob deGrom sets lofty standard for mediocre Mets

Jacob deGrom wasn’t feeling it the other night.
“Kinda displeased with my mechanics,” the New York Mets pitcher said after his start. “Everything seemed to be flat … just wasn’t able to make pitches when I needed to.”
Sounds bad. Exactly how bad was it?
DeGrom gave up three hits and one run over six innings. He struck out nine and walked one. Statistically, it was one of the better starts in baseball this year.
It should also be noted he did this against the Boston Red Sox, the highest-scoring team in the American League.
This goes to show that the only person deGrom can fairly be compared with any more is deGrom, and that anything less than near perfection is a failure.
If you like baseball, you know deGrom, but you probably can’t picture him. He is the sort of jock whose cookie-cutter good looks render him unrecognizable. He’s what would pop out if you typed ‘typical ballplayer’ into a 3-D printer.
His other fault – he’s too good. DeGrom is so good, so reliable, it’s gotten a bit boring. He’s gone first, first and third in voting for the past three Cy Young Awards.
Nonetheless, people have tended to talk more about his Mets’ teammate, Noah Syndergaard. Why? Because, as best I can tell, Syndergaard is very tall and has great hair.
Syndergaard looks like a perfect pitcher. DeGrom is a perfect pitcher. The difference in brand value says a lot about our collective priorities.
The conversation is beginning to flip now that deGrom has ascended to a higher plane of baseball existence. This season, his strikeout-to-walk ratio is 15 to 1. His ERA is 0.51. These sorts of numbers haven’t been seen since the ’80s. The 1880s.
You could go on and on about how great deGrom is, except it’s not going to matter much in the end. DeGrom is a big, brilliant example of baseball’s superstar problem. He is edging close to being the best there ever was, and it doesn’t matter to his team. It still sucks.
That start against Boston deGrom was complaining about? The Mets lost that game, 1-0.
DeGrom is putting up Sandy-Koufax-after-being-made-bionic numbers and the Mets have still managed to lose three of his five starts.
The Mets are not underresourced. They have a new moneybags owner. They just signed Francisco Lindor, everyone’s favourite player five years ago, to a US$341-million deal. On paper, they should be great. In real life, not so much.
The Mets are victims of poor self-esteem. They are based in New York, but not the cool part of New York. They can’t just be good. They need to be better than the Yankees. The easiest way to do that is spend a bunch of money on name-brand accessories.
These incredibly hyped-up players tend to arrive with great ceremony, and then get hustled out the back door with a suit jacket over their head a few years later. In the interim, the Mets never get very good or very bad. They float along uselessly in the middle.
A player such as deGrom makes changing that pattern exceedingly difficult. On the one hand, you don’t want to waste a gift. So you do your best to surround him with talent cobbled together through trades and free agency – a difficult task. It’s made even harder by urgency. DeGrom isn’t getting any younger. At 32, he’s already on the back end of his prime. This increases the panic.
Lindor was the result of that panic. This year, he’s hitting just above the Mendoza line and getting booed by his own fans.
If you can’t build patiently around deGrom, you also can’t let him go. That might be smart – get bad for a while and try again through the draft. But the fans who already hate you will hate you even more, which doesn’t affect the long-term business of the team, but will get the GM fired.
So you freeze. DeGrom toodles along, being his amazing self, not that anyone would know it, because the team is far too mediocre to do anything special. It’s a permanent stasis.
If deGrom is top of mind, that’s only because it’s become embarrassing to mention Mike Trout in this context. By the numbers, Trout may be the greatest player in history. Now nine seasons into his career, he’s appeared in three playoff games.
That’s not bad luck. That is a structural failure by the game of baseball. That is an inability to bring your best product to market.
Baseball’s cream is not floating to the top. Instead, teams such as the Tampa Bay Rays, ones brilliantly constructed out of low-cost human hitting/pitching probability machines, are.
No offence to Tampa Bay. It has gamed a flawed system. But what is currently good for the Rays is bad for baseball.
Why is the NFL the No. 1 sport in America? Part of it is the violence. The other part is its ability to regularly deliver its No. 1 human brands, guys such as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, on its biggest occasions.
Huge structural change could fix this problem. Expanding the MLB playoffs to four full rounds, à la the NBA and NHL, would raise up more teams and more stars. Instituting a salary cap would dissuade no-hope teams from spending on big-ticket items such as an in-his-prime deGrom.
But the problem may be insuperable. It may just be baseball itself. No one player can elevate a team to the top. In baseball, it truly takes a village.
Unfortunately, people aren’t all that interested in villages. They’re in this for the razzmatazz, not the analytics. That means making sure your stars are making headlines when it matters in October, rather than when it doesn’t in April.