There are few things more foolish than believing you live at an exceptional moment. You put enough years behind you and you start to realize the wheel is just turning, and not all that slowly.

Sports is particularly susceptible to this delusion. Maybe it’s the fixation on numbers and superlatives. Maybe it’s the rodent-like generations – everything can flip upside-down in the space of three or four years.

The previous time someone set the NBA points record, this bias was at work.

In 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was already on the downhill portion of his career. No matter how unstoppable your signature move, it’s hard to score 38,000 points when you have managed one (1) three-pointer in your entire NBA career.

On the night Kareem scored the point that put him past Wilt Chamberlain on the career scoring list, the Lakers play-by-play guy, Chick Hearn, went full Al Michaels.

“The new king of scoring has ascended the throne,” Hearn said on the broadcast. “This man has accomplished something that I don’t believe – and I mean this sincerely – I don’t think this will ever happen again.”

No need for sincerity. This will always happen again.

On Tuesday night, LeBron James eclipsed that unbreakable mark. It took him nearly two full seasons of games less than it took Abdul-Jabbar.

By the time Abdul-Jabbar set the record, he was tipping over as a top-flight player. It doesn’t matter how much time you spend in the physio room – a seven-foot-two body is not designed to be athletically elite into its 40s.

James, still only 38 years old, looks as strong as he ever has. He’s averaging more than 30 points a game. (That’s not a good thing. James scores so much because so few Lakers around him score at all.)

How much longer can he keep this up? Three years? Five? James has said he wants to play on the same NBA team as his oldest son, Bronny.

Bronny’s still trying to figure out where he’s going to college. There’s less than zero guarantee that father and son will end up in the same franchise. But you have a feeling that James can fix it. He always has.

It’s almost a shame that James has now become the NBA’s leading scorer. It’s nowhere close to the most interesting thing about him, but it will be in the lede paragraph of his obit.

There are no more firsts in sports, but there are still ways in which the most familiar tropes can be honed. James wasn’t the first prodigy, but no one before or since has delivered so fully on so unreasonable an amount of promise.

He was already a star in grade school. His high school games were broadcast nationally. He came of age in that brief moment when you could go straight from Grade 12 to the bigs.

The spotlight on James was solar from the start and has only got more intense. Wherever he goes, he is the biggest story. It’s impossible to hide, because he’s usually the biggest person, full stop.

I once stumbled into the closet-sized visitor’s locker room at Scotiabank Arena as James was getting stretched out on the floor. He was lying on a yoga mat in the doorway. You had to walk around him.

A trainer was lying atop him, bending James’s leg back toward his head. His foot – which was hovering at eye level – was as big as a toaster-oven. Everything about the guy is Disney sized.

Many great athletes can hide behind sunglasses and a ballcap. That doesn’t work when you’re six-foot-nine.

So for 25 years, the only place James has been able to hide is in his house. The internet is on 24 hours a day. The only shelter he’ll ever get is in retirement. Yet the guy just keeps plugging away.

He is the most visible person in the sports league that celebrates visibility like no other. The man is on display every minute of his working life. And he keeps going.

James hasn’t just survived this relentless celebrity, but seemed to turn it to his own advantage. He’s his own corporate monolith. He’s an angel investor and a film producer. He’s made US$400-million in his career, but is apparently worth three times that.

He hasn’t always said or done the right thing, but there are no lasting outrages among his near-constant stream of pronouncements.

You try talking in front of a camera every day for 25 years and see how well you do. My advice – put a team of crisis PR hacks on retainer now. It’ll save you a few bucks down the line.

James isn’t just the consensus leader of the NBA. He is America’s pre-eminent athletic spokesperson. Not just that, he’s always available.

Look at how star quarterback Tom Brady is handling retirement (not well). You know why it’s gone wrong for Brady? He’s suddenly felt the need to start sharing. Bad, bad idea.

In two weeks, Brady’s gone from titan of his profession to sad dad putting thirst traps on Instagram. This is what talking can do to you if you’re not good at it.

James has been out there speaking to every topic thrown at him since 9/11, and now, through one of the semi-regular periods of feral U.S. politics. He’s managed to come out of all that fully intact.

Thirty-eight-thousand-three-hundred-and-ninety points is hard. But that’s harder.

By the time James is done, his career points total should be somewhere in the mid-40,000s.

To put that in perspective, the NBA’s league leader in scoring last year put up 2,155 points. To match James, theoretically, some future star will have to play at a best-in-the-league level every year for more than 20 consecutive years. It doesn’t seem possible, but it is. Someone will do it. When it comes to the chaff of statistics, no one is truly exceptional. They are all placeholders for the next guy.

But will there ever be a LeBron James again? Someone who emerged so fully formed, under so much pressure, who still managed to exceed expectations, and do it without leaving a ripple behind?

Maybe. But maybe not.