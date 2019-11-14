 Skip to main content

Sports

Lethbridge’s Calen Addison scores overtime winner as Team WHL edges Russia 2-1

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
The Canadian Press
Lethbridge Hurricanes defenceman Calen Addison scored two minutes into overtime as Team WHL edged Team Russia 2-1 on Wednesday in Game 5 of the Canada-Russia series.

Bowen Byram of the Vancouver Giants, the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, recorded the game’s tying goal with an extra attacker on the ice and with just 22 seconds left in regulation.

Maxim Sorkin was the only goal scorer for Russia, registering the game’s opening goal on the power play at 14:19 in the first period.

Russia’s Amir Miftakhov made 24 saves in the loss, while Nolan Maier of the Saskatoon Blades stopped 25 shots in a winning effort.

Team WHL went 0-for-4 on the power play and Russia was 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

The sixth and final game of the series will take place in Prince Albert on Thursday.

