Open this photo in gallery: Leylah Fernandez at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., on March 13.Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press

How busy is Leylah Fernandez?

She has to set an alarm on her phone to remind her to do nothing. This happens rarely enough that she forgets – a couple of hours on Saturday afternoons during non-tournament weeks.

What does this reminder say exactly?

Fernandez: “It says, ‘I’m free.’”

This interview with her is another example of multitasking.

Following practice, she and her team headed to an Argentine steakhouse in London for a late dinner. She planned to squeeze in a Q and A between eating and heading back to the hotel. But there was a problem with the order, so now she’s getting jostled on the street outside the restaurant while doing a FaceTime.

Do you want to wait a bit?

“No,” says Fernandez. “Right now is good.”

Right now has been pretty good to Fernandez overall. She was such an early bloomer that by now, at the age of 20, it feels like she’s always been there. She remains a great Canadian pandemic highlight – reaching an out-of-nowhere U.S. Open final in 2021.

That final is remembered for featuring what felt like the next generational rivalry in women’s tennis – Fernandez and Emma Raducanu of Britain.

For just a second there, it felt like you were watching the new Borg-McEnroe – two very different, but equally charismatic stars capable of dominating courts and billboards globally.

But you know how this goes in tennis these days – huge reveal, instant stardom, nagging injuries. It is the overarching narrative in Canadian tennis the past couple of years.

Fernandez lost most of 2022 to a foot issue. Now she’s back and coming at the problem sideways. She took a new route at last month’s French Open, reaching a doubles final with American partner, Taylor Townsend.

If you’re good at both, singles and doubles is a lot of tennis. More than daily, when things are going well. But Fernandez likes to be busy. She has two jobs right now – tennis and school. She’s doing a business degree at Indiana University East.

“It gets complicated during tournaments, but I always try to do at least a half-an-hour or 45 minutes of homework each day. Just to get some things done,” Fernandez says. “And after practice. And every morning I have off.”

Still young and looking even younger, Fernandez has one of those disarmingly straight-ahead conversational styles. Most people grin reflexively through a conversation with a stranger. Not Fernandez. She’s relaxed and forthcoming, but it’s all facts. When she wants to make a point, she bores her eyes into yours. She was raised to do this work and that’s how she treats it – as work.

It’s been that way for a long time. Fernandez hasn’t gone to school full-time since Grade 5. From Grade 9 on, she switched entirely to online classes. She turned full-time pro at 16.

Having given up so many childhood things, Fernandez’s parents suggested she go back to school. “So that I wouldn’t feel loss,” is how she describes it.

It’s slow going – she can only fit in one course a semester – but she hopes there will be time to pursue it more fully after tennis.

Roger Federer played until he was, like, 100. Fernandez, still not old to go to a bar in Florida, is talking about what comes next.

Why the business degree? Is that an interest of yours?

“Tennis is a business. So my parents thought this would teach me the basics of it. And then, because I’m already in it, I’ll learn a lot more from real-life experience,” Fernandez says. “Also, they’ve always told me that this is the very beginning and this phrase has always caught my attention and has always stuck with me. It was: Don’t trust anybody. Including them, they said.”

Just about everyone in sport acts this way, but it’s an unusually matter-of-fact professional who talks about it that way.

“You get ready for the worst possible situation, hoping for the best,” Fernandez says. “But you know the worst, the worst thing that can happen is that you get blindsided by the person you love the most. So, at least be prepared.”

“Never be blindsided by the one you love” isn’t one they teach in the Boy Scouts. But how many Boy Scouts aren’t cutting sponsorship deals with Morgan Stanley and Google?

In order to achieve this Jesuitical approach to a sports career, Fernandez is organized. Not the way you or I are organized, but the way presidents of things are organized. How do I get this organized (should I, theoretically, ever want to start doing that. Which I don’t)?

A new urgency enters Fernandez’s voice. Finally – something she wants to talk about.

“Use your calendars,” she says.

Right. Calendars. This is something that’s on my phone or …?

“I’ve been using my calendar since I got my first phone.”

So you’re saying a child can do it.

“Schedule the whole day out. Every day. Everything you want to do.”

Okay, I’m not so sure I …

“That’s how you find small pockets where you can do some homework or even, like, watch TV.”

TV?! The upshot of this conversation is that you now have another reason you didn’t become an elite professional athlete. First, there was the abysmal lack of physical prowess. But there’s also the fact that you were unwilling to sked in a 45 minute-window a week ahead of time to watch an episode of Love is Blind. They didn’t have calendars when I was young, so there you go – failure rationalized.

How many reminders do you have on there at the moment?

“About 10.”

So, 10?

“Well, no. There’s a lot more. I can just think of 10 right now.”

We have filled the window that was allotted to this conversation and, without actually saying the words, Fernandez is done. It’s the tone of voice – the I have to go now tone – that most people are bad at. Pros are really good at it.

So what’s next? Like, right now?

“Dinner,” Fernandez says.

And then?

“Go back, I guess.”

And then?

“And then I have to check my phone.”