 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Light-heavyweight Misha Cirkunov one of three Canadians on weekend UFC card

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

After recording a highlight-reel finish last time out, Canadian light-heavyweight Misha Cirkunov has had to wait 18 months to step back into the UFC spotlight.

Injuries and the pandemic delayed his progress. But the 34-year-old from Toronto, by way of Latvia, is finally healthy and ready to go.

Just how far depends on a date with Ryan (Superman) Spann on Saturday in the co-main event of a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas.

Story continues below advertisement

Cirkunov (15-5-0) is ranked 11th among 205-pound contenders while Spann (18-6-0) is No. 13. They are two big men with a lot of weapons.

The main event at the UFC’s Apex production facility features England’s Leon (Rocky) Roberts, ranked third among welterweight contenders, and No. 13 Belal (Remember The Name) Muhammad. Roberts’ original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, was forced to drop out due to the lingering effects of COVID-19.

There are two other Canadians on the card.

Gavin Tucker (13-1-0) faces Dan (50K) Ige (14-3-0), ranked ninth among featherweight contenders. And Charles (Air) Jourdain (10-3-1) takes on Argentine featherweight Marcelo (Pitbull) Rojo (16-6-0). Rojo replaces the injured Steve Garcia.

Tucker, a 34-year-old from Ship Cove, N.L., who fights out of Halifax, has won three straight. Jourdain, a 25-year-old from Beloeil, Que., is coming off a draw with Joshua Culibao.

Cirkunov now calls Las Vegas home. He was drawn by the training, plus the fact more has been open there during the pandemic.

“Life is still kind of happening here,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

He needed surgery after an injury in training in January 2020. Just as he was regaining his health, the pandemic struck and everything locked down.

The Spann fight was originally set for Dec. 19, but was pushed back when Cirkunov was hurt again in training. He declined to detail either injury.

“It was kind of like a tough depressing year,” he said of 2020. “And then the second lockdown and people losing jobs and businesses. Just a weird year in general for everybody.

“As a fighter, I definitely felt it as well.”

Cirkunov won his first four UFC fights then lost three of his next four outings, albeit to elite opposition in Volkan (No Time) Oezdemir, Glover Teixeira and Johnny Walker. Oezdemir and Teixeira have both fought for the title with Teixeira likely due for another shot.

Cirkunov bounced back last time to submit unbeaten Jimmy (The Brute) Crute in a frenetic three minutes 38 seconds on a Fight Night card in September 2019 in Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

After lashing the Australian with a pair of body kicks, Cirkunov then took him down within 20 seconds of the opening bell. He moved into side control, then full mount. Crute reversed the position and got back to his feet.

They ended up back on the ground with Crute on top, delivering some heavy blows. A bloodied Cirkunov managed to get back to full guard, absorbing some two dozen blows while the referee hovered nearby,

Cirkunov then swept Crute, putting him in a front headlock before tying the Aussie up in a rare Peruvian Necktie choke, forcing the tap from the pretzel-like submission.

“I actually have a few more moves from the front headlock,” Cirkunov said by way of warning.

He was No. 15 in the rankings at the time.

The six-foot-five Spann fought twice in 2020. He defeated (Smile’n) Sam Alvey by split decision at UFC 249 to extend his win streak to eight before suffering a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Walker last September

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a high-level fight We’re going to go at each other and we’re going to look to finish the fight,” said the six-foot-three Cirkunov, who owns a black belt in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies