Sports

Lightning overcome sluggish start, beat Canadiens 5-4

Erik Erlendsson
Tampa, Florida
The Associated Press
Montreal Canadiens center Jordan Weal (43) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with left wing Tomas Tatar (90) and right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

Alex Killorn scored twice, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied past the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 Saturday night.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist to reach 800 career points, and Mitchell Stephens scored for the first time in his career as Tampa Bay leapfrogged Montreal for fourth place in the Atlantic Division. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Ben Chiarot, Jordan Weal and Max Domi scored for Montreal, which had won five of of its past six road games. Carey Price stopped 25 shots.

Montreal out-hustled Tampa Bay to every loose puck early and forcing the Lightning into turnovers. In the opening 12:24, Montreal scored twice and registered 18 shots on goal before Tampa Bay even tested Price.

Dec 28, 2019; Tampa, Florida, USA;Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi (13) shoots as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) defends during the third period at Amalie Arena.

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Kotkaniemi finished off a broken play and snapped a wrist shot through the legs of Erik Cernak and beat Vasilevskiy up high on the first shot of the game at 2:08. Domi doubled the lead on a shot that was initially ruled no goal as play continued for 62 seconds before the horn stopped play for a review that determined the puck crossed the line.

Tyler Johnson registered the first shot on goal for Tampa Bay at the 12:25 mark, and Killorn made it 2-1 with 59 seconds left in the period.

Stamkos tied it 1:34 into the second period when his initial shot hit the glass behind the net and caromed back out in front, where he was able to bat the puck out of the air He’s the third player in franchise history to reach 800 points, joining Martin St. Louis and Vincent Lecavalier.

Stephens put Tampa Bay in front at 4:56. After Killorn scored his second of the game at 12:00, the Canadiens called a timeout and responded off the faceoff when Chiarot cut down from the left point to put in a rebound of Brendan Gallagher’s shot.

Anthony Cirelli regained the two-goal lead with a rebound 55 seconds into the third period before Weal scored a power play goal with 1:28 left in the third.

