 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Lightning snap 4-game losing streak, beat Flames 4-3

Tampa, Florida
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.

The Associated Press

Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat scored on the power play and Yanni Gourde added a shorthanded goal as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Saturday to snap a season-long four-game losing streak.

Alex Killorn scored his 24th goal of the season to help the Lightning win for the first time since an 11-game winning streak. Andrei Vasilevskiy ended a three-game losing streak with 18 saves.

The victory came soon after the Lightning announced team captain Steven Stamkos will undergo surgery for a core muscle injury and was expected to miss the rest of the regular season and potentially the first round of the playoffs. Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division and the playoffs are scheduled to begin the week of April 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Mangiapane, Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary, which had a three-game point streak come to an end. David Rittich finished with 30 saves.

Killorn made it 4-2, taking a feed from Blake Coleman to come in alone from the circles in and pull the puck to his backhand and tuck a shot inside the post at 14:57 of the second period.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring as Johnson sat in the middle slot to tip Mikhail Sergachev’s shot past Rittich at 13:52 for Tampa Bay’s first power play goal at home since Jan. 7 against Vancouver. The Lightning had just six power play goals since Jan. 2 before Saturday.

Palat scored Tampa Bay’s second power play goal of the game at 7:05 of the second period, settling a pass from Kucherov in the right circle before getting off a wrist shot that deflected off defenceman Derek Forbort for a 2-0 lead.

Gourde made it 3-0 with a shorthanded goal, his second of the season and fifth of his career, with a shot from the right circle at 11:50. The goal came 54 seconds after Barclay Goodrow was turned aside on a shorthanded breakaway.

The Flames answered with two goals 52 seconds apart to pull to within one.

Mangiapane raced in down the left wing side and fired a slap shot that went through Vasilevsiy on the short side at 13:12. Lindholm followed that up with a slap shot from the top of the right circle that grazed the stick of Palat and beat Vasilevskiy.

Story continues below advertisement

Monahan scored on the power play with 2:49 left for the Flames.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies