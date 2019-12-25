 Skip to main content

Sports

Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal

The Associated Press
Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a ‘non traditional’ move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes [bashful emoji]!“ Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day. “Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!”

The former ski racer closed the tweet with the hashtags “MerryChristmas” and “equality.”

Vonn linked a picture of herself and Subban with the ring, with the couple wearing matching striped pyjamas in front of a Christmas tree with three dogs in the foreground. She also posted a close-up of Subban flashing the ring, with the words “Drip drip”and a blue teardrop.

Vonn also said on social media in August that they were engaged.

The 35-year-old Vonn recently retired from a skiing career that included three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman.

The 30-year-old Subban and won the 2013 Norris Trophy with Montreal as the NHL’s top defenceman. He was traded to New Jersey from Nashville in June.

