Lindsey Vonn to serve as NBC analyst for World Cup ski races

Stamford, Connecticut, United States
The Associated Press
Former ski star Lindsey Vonn smiles in the finish area during the men’s World Cup super G alpine ski race in Kitzbuehel, Austria on Jan. 24, 2020.

Lindsey Vonn is returning to ski racing – as a television analyst.

The winningest woman in World Cup history is scheduled to help out with the NBC Sports broadcast of the women’s downhill and super-G races in Crans Montana, Switzerland, this weekend. Vonn will make her on-air debut as an analyst alongside commentator Dan Hicks.

“It’s so special for me to be seeing ski racing through a different lens,” Vonn said in a statement Thursday. “I’m excited to be commentating for NBC Sports on Olympic Channel and use my expertise in the sport to add colour to the stories of the incredible athletes, many of whom I competed against and know very well.”

Vonn retired from ski racing nearly two years ago after winning 82 World Cup events. That’s the most by a female Alpine racer and second-most all-time behind Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden.

The 36-year-old Vonn captured gold in the downhill and bronze in the super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. She also earned a bronze in the downhill at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

“As one of the greatest skiers of all time and a superstar who has transcended her sport, we’re thrilled to have Lindsey join our team for her on-air debut this weekend,” said Molly Solomon, the executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production. “Known for her fearlessness, competitiveness and determination, we’re confident Lindsey will provide an unmatched perspective for our passionate ski racing audience.”

