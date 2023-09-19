Jalon Edwards-Cooper has plenty to be thankful for in 2023.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back is back in the B.C. Lions secondary after battling through a foot injury that forced him to miss time last year and undergo two operations. And in December, Edwards-Cooper will become a first-time father.

But entering fatherhood off a Grey Cup championship would be the perfect cap to a memorable 2023 for the 26-year-old native of Spring, Tex.

"Yes, it's going very well so far," Edwards-Cooper said. "But that Grey Cup, man, would make it even better."

Edwards-Cooper and his wife learned a few months back that their first child will be a girl.

"Of course, I wanted a boy, I'm not going to lie," he said with a chuckle. "Having a girl is going to change me, for sure, but I'm excited and I'm ready to just have her around me and let her be a Daddy's girl."

Edwards-Cooper is in his third season with B.C. He has appeared in 11 games this year, registering 26 tackles, another on special teams, an interception and forced fumble while returning a blocked punt 63 yards for a touchdown.

Edwards-Cooper signed with B.C. in 2021. After starting on the practice roster, Edwards-Cooper made nine regular-season starts with the Lions, recording 29 tackles, five knock-downs and two interceptions.

He appeared in seven regular-season games in 2022 before suffering a foot injury. Although Edwards-Cooper rejoined the Lions in time for the CFL playoffs, he had a second procedure on the foot in the off-season.

“I can’t say doubt didn’t creep into my head at times,” Edwards-Cooper said. “But I’m a firm believer in God, I just knew if he put me on this journey and let this happen, it was for a reason.

“I just always try to look at the good in things like that. It [time away from field] gave me more time to understand the game more and see things I probably wouldn’t have seen before. It all worked out in my favour.”

Before joining the Lions, Edwards-Cooper played collegiately at Texas A&M-Commerce. He appeared in 46 games over four years there, registering 141 tackles (18 for loss), six sacks, six interceptions (one returned for TD) and four forced fumbles.

In 2017, Edwards-Cooper helped the school win an NCAA II championship.

"Jalon is a highly intelligent, highly motivated player," said Kenny Kim, Edwards-Cooper's Florida-based agent. "I'm proud of him coming off a difficult '22 season but still persevering and working so hard to get to where he is now.

"He's a great player but an even better father-to-be. I'm looking forward to watching his career continue to blossom."

B.C. (9-4) stands second in the West Division with a game in hand on first-place Winnipeg (10-4). The Lions moved to within two points of top spot by rallying from a 19-point deficit to down Ottawa 41-37 at B.C. Place and Hamilton surprising the Blue Bombers 29-23 at Tim Hortons Field.

"That was, by far, the craziest game I've ever been a part of in my life," Edwards-Cooper said of the Lions' stirring comeback. "But that's the Canadian game, that's the CFL.

“That was a big roller coaster, so up and down. That’s one of the most exciting games I’ve ever been a part of … I was speechless.”

The victory certainly gives B.C. plenty of momentum heading into its road game Friday night versus Edmonton (4-10). The Lions can secure a playoff berth with a victory over the Elks (4-10) or a Calgary Stampeders loss Saturday to the Montreal Alouettes.

Edmonton, though, has won two straight and four-of-five overall with Canadian starter Tre Ford.

"Edmonton is a good team and you can't overlook them," Edwards-Cooper said. "They've definitely found their groove."

B.C. hosts Winnipeg on Oct. 6, but Edwards-Cooper, for one, won't think about that contest until it's the next one up on the schedule.

“You can’t look that far ahead,” he said. “Hopefully [Ottawa win] gives us a huge lift for these next coming weeks.

“It raises our spirits up because we’re a team of motivation and spirit, we must have high energy. In the first half [versus Ottawa] there was no energy so hopefully it builds our energy up and helps us play the way we know we can play.”