Another week, another CFL top performer honour for B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Rourke was named the CFL’s top performer Tuesday for the third straight week and fifth time this season. Lions receiver Bryan Burnham and defensive back Wesley Sutton of the Montreal Alouettes earned second and third performer honours, respectively.

Rourke, of Victoria, threw for 488 yards, breaking his own Canadian single-game record, and two touchdowns to rally B.C. to a 41-40 road win over the Calgary Stampeders. Rourke also ran for two TDs.

Rourke leads the CFL in passing yards (2,906), passing TDs (23) and completion percentage (80.1 per cent).

Burnham posted season highs in catches (eight) and receiving yards 165 yards (20.6-yard average) and a touchdown versus Calgary. He recorded his first 100-yard game of the year and 19th of his CFL career.

Sutton had five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Montreal’s 20-17 overtime win over Winnipeg, which was the Bombers first loss of the season following nine straight victories. The sacks were Sutton’s first in the CFL (resulting in 15 yards lost) and his late strip sack set up an Alouettes TD that forced overtime.