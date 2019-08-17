 Skip to main content

Liverpool wins again despite Adrian mistake; Pukki hat trick

Liverpool wins again despite Adrian mistake; Pukki hat trick

Steve Douglas
The Associated Press
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian celebrates Sadio Mane's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool, at St Mary's, in Southampton, England.

The Canadian Press

An embarrassing mistake by goalkeeper Adrian failed to stop Liverpool racking up a second straight win to open the Premier League, and Norwich hat-trick star Teemu Pukki enhanced his reputation as a potential sensation of the new English season.

Liverpool beat Southampton 2-1 Saturday but was forced to hang on for victory following Adrian’s 83rd-minute mistake, when he kicked a clearance straight at Danny Ings and saw the ball rebound into the net.

Less than three days earlier, Adrian had been Liverpool’s penalty-shootout saviour as the team beat Chelsea to win the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul. He was injured by a fan in the post-shootout celebrations but was declared fit to play against Southampton.

Liverpool, which had goals through Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at St. Mary’s Stadium, recorded a club-record 11th straight Premier League win after opening the season with a 4-1 triumph over Norwich, which made amends a week later thanks to Pukki.

The Finland striker had impressed against Liverpool with his movement, even scoring a late consolation at Anfield, and added three more goals in the 3-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday to rise atop the early scoring charts. He scored 29 goals in the second-tier League Championship last season and is already looking like he could reach that number at the highest level.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another player to have scored in each of the first two Premier League rounds, having grabbed the winner in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Burnley.

Arsenal joined Liverpool on a maximum six points.

Everton beat Watford 1-0 through Bernard’s first-half goal, while Bournemouth won 2-1 at Aston Villa. Brighton and West Ham drew 1-1.

Champion Manchester City hosts Tottenham in the late game.

