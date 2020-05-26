 Skip to main content
Luge Canada hires former U.S. slider Duncan Kennedy as coach

LAKE PLACID, N.Y.
The Associated Press
Duncan Kennedy, one of the top sliders in USA Luge history and a three-time qualifier for the Olympics, has been hired as an assistant coach by Luge Canada.

Kennedy officially starts his new role on Monday. He will be based in Lake Placid, New York.

Kennedy was the first USA Luge athlete to win a World Cup race when he prevailed at Sigulda, Latvia in 1991. He competed in the 1992, 1994 and 1998 Olympics and is a three-time World Cup overall season medallist , placing second twice and third once.

The upcoming luge World Cup season is scheduled to begin at Innsbruck, Austria on Nov. 28.

