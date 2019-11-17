 Skip to main content

Sports

Luka Doncic scores 26 points, leads Mavs past Raptors 110-102

Dallas, Texas
The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends as Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) reaches out to control the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

The Associated Press

Luka Doncic had 26 points and 15 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 110-102 on Saturday night

Doncic scored nine points in the fourth quarter as the Mavericks added to a one-point lead. He made all seven free throws in the quarter and finished with a career-best 15 free throws in 19 attempts.

Delon Wright finished with 15 points, and banked in a fadeaway with 5 seconds left in the third quarter to send Dallas into the fourth quarter with a 78-77 edge. Wright added six points in the fourth quarter.

Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and matched his career best with 15 rebounds for Dallas. Seth Curry scored 15 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber had 10 apiece.

For Toronto, Norman Powell scored a season-high 26 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Fred VanVleet added 25 points, Pascal Siakam had 15 on 10-for-24 shooting, and Matt Thomas scored 10.

The Mavericks used a 15-0 run in the first quarter to transform a 10-3 deficit into an 18-10 lead. Kleber scored the first five points, and Finney-Smith ended the run with a layup 3 1/2 minutes later.

Dallas led 32-22 after the first quarter, with Doncic scoring 14 points. VanVleet had 10 for Toronto, which shot 30% (6 for 20) from the floor.

The Raptors roared back in the second quarter, shooting 61% (14 for 23) and outscoring the Mavericks 38-21 for a 60-53 halftime lead. Powell scored eight points in a 13-4 run that took Toronto from four points down five points ahead at 49-44.

Porzingis stepped up in the third quarter, scoring nine points, beginning with a 3-pointer that stopped a 10-2 run and gave Dallas a 63-62 advantage.

TIP-INS

Raptors: In Matt Thomas’s ninth NBA game, he scored a career-high 10 points, all in the second quarter. He had scored eight twice before. … Norman Powell had a chance for a 4-point play in the fourth quarter, but he missed the free throw after Dallas’s Jalen Brunson fouled him on the shot.

Mavericks: A video review showed that a shot by Kristaps Porzingis in the second quarter left his hand after 24 seconds expired, so 2 points were deducted from the scoreboard. … The game matched the NBA’s fifth-leading scorer Luka Doncic (28.7ppg.) and eighth-leading scorer Pascal Siakam (27.2 ppg.).

UP NEXT

Raptors: Return home for two games, beginning Monday against Charlotte.

Mavericks: Play the second of a four-game homestand on Monday against San Antonio.

