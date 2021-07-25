Maggie Mac Neil wins 100m butterfly and Canada’s first gold medal of the Games

Canada’s Maggie Mac Neil pulled back from the wall, looked up at the camera and said, “Oh my God.” Then she said it a few more times.

The 21-year-old from London, Ont., has become the first Canadian gold medalist in Tokyo, winning Monday’s 100-metre butterfly in 55.59 seconds, 0.05 ahead of the second-place finisher. It sets up what could be a remarkable week in the pool.

Ms. Mac Neil went into the race as the defending world champion, but not the favourite. She was lined up in Lane 7, next to the world-record holder, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, in Lane 6.

Mrs. Mac Neil trailed for most of the race. She was seventh at the turn. But she used a remarkable kick – reminiscent of teammate Penny Oleksiak’s final leg of Sunday’s 4x100 freestyle relay – to secure gold. Ms. Mac Neil was also part of that team.

A couple of days ago, Ms. Mac Neil was an unknown commodity. Now she is double Olympic medalist – gold and silver. Canada, say hello to your new athletic hero.

By Day 3 in Rio, Canada had two bronzes, and that turned out to be the country’s best showing since the medals-for-everyone boycott Games in Los Angeles in 1984.

It’s very early going, but if you believe in the analytics of such things, Tokyo is shaping up as a great Olympics (performance-wise, if not happy-fun-times-wise) for Canadians.

Ms. Mac Neil was the early headliner on what promised to be a big day for Canada in the pool. About an hour later, 14-year-old Summer McIntosh was set to make her big-time debut in the 400-m freestyle.

Ms. Mac Neil puts you a bit in mind of five-time medalist Ms. Oleksiak, just one Olympics later. As with Ms. Oleksiak, she was a swimming prodigy. As with Ms. Oleksiak, she was 16 at the time of the Rio Games. Unlike Ms. Oleksiak, she didn’t get to swim the butterfly in Brazil. That was Ms. Oleksiak.

Instead, Ms. Mac Neil, a senior at the University of Michigan and two-time NCAA champion in freestyle and butterfly, made her big splash at the world swimming championships in 2019. She came out of nowhere (relatively) to win at that meet in South Korea.

Ms. Mac Neil was so far out of the figuring in South Korea that, aside from her introduction, the English-language broadcast of the race did not mention her once until she was five metres from the wall. That’s how far from behind she’d come to beat Ms. Sjostrom, the Babe Ruth of butterfly. Ms. Sjostrom finished in seventh. The silver medal went to China’s Zhang Yufei in 55.64 seconds and Australia’s Emma McKeon took the bronze in 55.72 seconds.

Ms. Oleksiak’s performance in Brazil didn’t raise the bar for Canadian women’s swimming. It established a new bar for the Canadian Summer Olympics program.

Basically, women’s swimming is the standard, and everything else hopes some day – not today – to reach it.

That has turned teenagers and college kids into pre-emptive stars. Ms. Mac Neil, Ms. McIntosh, Kaylie Masse, Taylor Ruck. They are all now nearly as well known as Ms. Oleksiak, but haven’t yet had much of a chance to do anything.

Ms. Mac Neil opened her medal account on Sunday as part of the 4x100 freestyle relay. She replaced Ms. Ruck (who also won a medal) in the final. Ms. Mac Neil had the sixth-fastest time in the 100-metre butterfly semi-final an hour before swimming the second leg of the relay in Tokyo.

Ms. Oleksiak was the star of that race, beginning her final leg in fourth, then reeling in the Americans to win a silver.

Kayla Sanchez, Rebecca Smith and Ms. Mac Neil were, to use a cycling term, the domestiques in that outing. Their job was supporting Canada’s alpha swimmer.

Now everyone else gets a chance to grab a bit of the glamour.

Unlike most other Olympic programs, Canada has a history of riding the luck of an alternating wave of talent in various disciplines. The Crazy Canucks in downhill skiing; the wild men of the pool in ’84; the rowing class of Silken Laumann and Marnie McBean; and, most famously, the sprinters bracketed by Ben Johnson and Donovan Bailey.

We tend to focus hard – maybe too hard – on one tranche of the Olympic team to rescue our pride, especially as it applies to a Summer Games.

It’s not fair, but it is an opportunity. Unexpected Olympic stars tend to fade from recollection after a while. But a great, big group of overachievers sticks in the memory.

Canada’s never going to dominate swimming at an Olympics. That is Australian and U.S. territory and there is no suggestion they are ever going to cede it. Australia is just as likely to knock us off at hockey as we are to pin it in the pool.

But we can claim a little corner of aquatics for ourselves. Just a few medals will do.

Ms. Mac Neil et al are in the impossible position of carrying the shield for an entire country, the vast majority of which is not geographically or meteorologically conducive to swimwear culture. It’s a big ask.

But if it weren’t impossible, it wouldn’t matter so much.

With a report from The Canadian Press