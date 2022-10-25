Major League Rugby, home to the Toronto Arrows, will play the 2023 season without the Austin Gilgronis and the Los Angeles Giltinis.

The league cited the uncertainties surrounding the Austin and Los Angeles’ team ownership in suspending operations of the two sides for the 2023 season.

“While we understand that this news is disappointing for the fans, players, and stakeholders of these two teams, this decision was made after much deliberation and counsel, and with the best interests of the league in mind,” MLR commissioner George Killebrew said in a statement Tuesday. “Our league is invested in long-term success. It is vital for us to give our teams and their loyal fanbases the best chance of succeeding both on and off the field in 2023.”

Australian entrepreneur Adam Gilchrist owns both teams, named after cocktails.

The 2023 season will feature 12 teams in a two-conference competition, with the 11 remaining franchises from 2022 and a yet-to-be announced expansion team in a new market.

Teams will play a 16-game regular season.

Austin (12-4-0) and Los Angeles (11-5-0) finished 1-2 in the Western Conference standings last season but were disqualified in June from taking part in the post-season for “a violation of league rules.” The league did not provide specifics of the infraction.

The Giltinis were league champions in their inaugural 2021 season, defeating Rugby ATL 31-17 in the final at their home Memorial Coliseum.

Canadian centre Ben LeSage, winger DTH van der Merwe, prop Djustice Sears-Duru, hooker Lindsey Stevens and backrower Corey Thomas were with the Giltinis. Canadian wing Cole Davis was with Austin last season.

Austin and Los Angeles players who want to to continue playing in MLR can take part in a dispersal draft in the coming weeks, the league said,

MLR, North America’s only pro rugby league, started with seven teams in 2018. The Arrows, the league’s lone Canadian franchise came on board in 2019.