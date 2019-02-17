Manitoba, one of pre-tournament favourites, falls to 0-2 at Scotties while Ontario and B.C. move to 2-0

Open this photo in gallery Rachel Homan and her Ontario rink defeated Nunavut in early play on Sunday to open the Scotties with a 2-0 record. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s Tracy Fleury fell into an early 0-2 hole at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Sunday after dropping a 7-5 decision to British Columbia’s Sarah Wark.

Needing a deuce to tie, Fleury’s first stone went through the house in the 10th end and the teams shook hands.

“We’re just a little bit off our game right now,” Fleury said. “But (we’re) optimistic we’re going to find our groove and bounce back.”

Fleury had the weakest shooting percentage of the eight players at 71 per cent. Wark, a Scotties rookie who has opened with two wins, was at 84 per cent.

“We were really on the ball today,” Wark said. “I think we were putting our rocks in good places. We had a good idea of draw weight, which really helps. We were able to put the shots together when we needed to.”

In other early games at Centre 200, Ontario’s Rachel Homan defeated Nunavut’s Jenine Bodner 12-4. The Nunavut rink had recorded its first-ever main-draw win in multiple tries at the Scotties on Saturday.

Alberta’s Chelsea Carey edged Nova Scotia’s Jill Brothers 6-5. Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville needed only eight ends to complete an 8-2 rout of Quebec’s Gabrielle Lavoie.

Fleury skipped Northern Ontario to an 0-2 start at last year’s Scotties before bouncing back with five straight wins and eventually reaching the championship round.

“Been there, done that,” she said. “So we’re hoping to do that again.”

Two more draws were scheduled for later Sunday. Play continues through Feb. 24.