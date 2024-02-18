Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones scored five in the final end to rout Yukon’s Bayly Scoffin in eight ends in Sunday’s morning draw at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Jones improved to 2-0 in her 18th appearance at the women’s national curling championship, which she said will be her last.
British Columbia’s Clancy Grandy doubled Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories 10-5.
Rachel Homan bested Danielle Inglis in an all-Ontario showdown.
Nova Scotia’s Heather Smith beat New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams 10-8.
Grandy and Homan also started the tournament with two wins.