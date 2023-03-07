Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone calls a shot during his match against Nova Scotia at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier, at Budweiser Gardens, in London, Ont., on March 7.Geoff Robins

Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone defeated Nova Scotia’s Matthew Manuel 8-4 on Tuesday morning at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Dunstone made a hit for three in the sixth end and picked up two late steals to earn his fourth straight round-robin win.

In other early games, Ontario’s Mike McEwen beat Yukon’s Thomas Scoffin 10-7 and Brendan Bottcher of Wild Card 1 edged New Brunswick’s Scott Jones 8-7.

Alberta’s Kevin Koe posted a 6-4 victory over Nathan Young of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day at Budweiser Gardens.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday and the final is scheduled for Sunday night.