Maple Leafs captain John Tavares leaves Game 1 vs. Canadiens on stretcher

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal with teammate Alex Galchenyuk (12) as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) looks on during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto, Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision early in Toronto’s first-round playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens Thursday.

The 30-year-old centre crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell.

Trainers and doctors from both teams rushed to the ice and attended to the veteran forward before he was taken away, encouraging him to stay on the ice as he struggled to get up.

Story continues below advertisement

Tavares gave a thumbs up as he left on a stretcher.

He had 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 56 regular-season games this year.

Thursday’s game kicks off the first-round playoff series between the two North Division teams. It’s the first time since 1979 that the Leafs and Habs have met in the playoffs.