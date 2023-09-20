Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving speaks to the media during the opening day of NHL training camp in Toronto, on Sept. 20.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

There is no right thing you can say when you’re the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs circa 2023.

You are the latest in a long series of indistinguishable men in blue suits. When you’re hired, they stand you over a closed trap door and tell you to act like you’re having fun as the hockey mob throws things at you. Nothing you come up with will reassure them.

But whatever you do say should not make things worse.

On Wednesday at the launch of Leafs’ training camp, Brad Treliving made it worse.

Which answer was it?

All of them. It wasn’t the words so much as a tone. It was a tone that said ‘let’s take things slow.’

Someone asked if the Leafs defence is good enough to win a Stanley Cup. This is a trick question because it very obviously is not.

Treliving’s response: “We’ll see.”

What do you mean “we’ll” see? ‘We’ are not being paid to see. You are. Are you saying you don’t know? Don’t you think you should try lying?

After going on for a bit about it, Treliving concluded: “Like all parts of our team, tomorrow we start watching. There’s going to be some areas we like. There’s some areas we can improve upon. That’s what I plan to do – watch and see where we can help ourselves, and that process starts tomorrow.”

“Watch and see” – does that sound like a win-right-now contender to you?

That sounds like a team in Year 2 of a rebuild. Or maybe a Vegas or a Tampa – a club that’s achieved something and can indulge in false modesty.

Because Toronto is neither of those things, it must be the third option – a team that doesn’t know what it is, and isn’t in a hurry to find out.

Treliving went on in this vein, offering conditional answers to every question. The verbal equivalent to shoulder shrugs. Whenever possible, he drifted into clichés about character. (“This a driven, driven group. It’s a serious group.”)

After a little bit of this it occurred to you what Treliving was doing – delaying.

The launch of camp is usually a day of buoyancy and hopefulness, even if that hope is delusional. Not under Treliving. On Wednesday, the Leafs started tapping the brakes on the 2023-24 season.

The comms guys can already start writing his April concession speech – ‘We’re disappointed, but the good news is we learned a lot about our club.’

When GM Kyle Dubas was fired, the assumption was that the Leafs’ sense of urgency would increase. That the next guy would feel more pressure in Year 8 of the Matthews/Marner/Nylander/Tavares era than Dubas had in Year 6 or 7.

If you listen to Treliving, that’s not what’s happened. What’s happened is a reset.

For institutional purposes, the Leafs are now a new shop under new management. At the top of the depth chart, it’s the same old guys, but because there are some new guys further down the list, the Leafs are choosing to think of themselves as a startup.

If everything is new, then do-or-die is off the table. All the mulligans Dubas had burned through are replaced.

This bizarre sense of institutional forgetting was best captured by coach Sheldon Keefe: “One of the things I’m most excited about today is the chance to be here and focus on what we’re doing and not have to look back or ever think about much of what’s happened.”

Under Treliving, the Leafs have figured out the solution to their inability to perform – just don’t talk about it. If it happens again, then we’ll have to start to see some more. That could take years.

This sort of bait and switch might work in Phoenix. This isn’t Phoenix.

The Leafs don’t need to win tomorrow. They need to win yesterday. They should already be winning right now even though the season hasn’t started. There is no ‘watch and see.’ With this group, there is only succeed or fail.

Toronto doesn’t care if you need a while to get the lay of the land. Toronto does not give a damn how easy you are to talk to (the bland assessment of most Leafs about their new boss).

Toronto wants you to do what the last dozen guys couldn’t. If you don’t think you can do that right now, then bring on the next victim.

If Treliving thinks he’s can convince people that everything old is new again just by saying so, I hope he doesn’t have an internet connection at his house. Or at work. Or a phone. And doesn’t hear very well. Because things around him are about to get loud.

This was a risk of replacing Dubas – that you would end up with someone who plays by the NHL rules of elsewhere. Someone unprepared for the fire hurricane that is Toronto’s hockey forecast every day of the season.

Most other places, all you need to do is say things in a soothing tone of voice and appear reassuringly Canadian. That fools most Americans.

It doesn’t fool people in this city, especially after the past few years. It only makes them angrier.

What most executives fail to comprehend about this market is that it likes being angry. It’s got used to permanent hockey rage.

All the newbies think they can solve the problem by being reasonable.

Toronto is not reasonable and doesn’t want to be. It is irrational and hysterical. Happily so.

Treliving’s job is managing that hysteria while everyone around him tries their best to freak out.

There is no perfect way to do this. But I can think of few worse ones than coming out on the first day of the new school year with your hands over your head telling everyone to calm down and take it easy. That’s what Treliving just did.

Toronto doesn’t take hockey easy. Toronto takes it very hard. And if Toronto doesn’t like where you and the team are headed, you’ll both be taking it hard as well.