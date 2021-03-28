 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Maple Leafs look to maintain dominance over Oilers after latest great escape

Marty Klinkenberg
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares and Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse look back as the puck gets past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith in overtime NHL hockey action in Toronto on March 27, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Maple Leafs manufactured one of their greatest escapes of the season with Saturday’s overtime triumph against the Oilers. The victory benefited from a dash of luck, but it was easily the most enjoyable of the eight games thus far between division opponents.

Toronto has maintained the upper hand in the season series, which concludes Monday night at Scotiabank Arena. At least twice the Maple Leafs have turned back the Oilers as they nipped at the heels of the leader in the NHL’s all-Canadian detachment. If Edmonton had not blown a late two-goal lead, it would be tied for first place with Toronto and Winnipeg with a little more than five weeks left in the COVID-19-abbreviated regular season.

A shot by Auston Matthews ended Saturday’s 4-3 encounter in extra time spoiled a masterful performance by the Oilers’ Mike Smith. Matthews’s NHL-leading 22nd goal was unlikely to go in until it ricocheted off Darnell Nurse’s skate past the Edmonton goalkeeper.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier, Toronto scored on a goal by Pierre Engvall that deflected off Nurse’s stick, flew straight up into the air like an infield pop-up and landed on top of Smith’s helmet before it bounced into the net.

Those two negated several of the saves Smith made on Matthews from point-blank range. One sprawling nab left the Maple Leafs’ star centre staring at Smith as he pondered how it had not eluded him.

Toronto is 6-1-1 against Edmonton and because of it could hoist the Oilers into a fight with Winnipeg for second place. Four teams from the North Division will make the playoffs; Montreal has a comfortable grip on the other slot. The Canadiens have just a two-point lead over Calgary, but have played five fewer games than the Flames.

The razzle and the dazzle that was expected during these numerous engagements between the high-octane Maple Leafs and Oilers finally came to fruition on Saturday night. Most of it was supplied by Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who combined for a goal and five points.

It was not so much that they tallied them, but how: with wicked no-look passes that really aren’t fair to anyone daring enough to don goalie pads, grab a paddle and climb into a net.

McDavid never looked away from Toronto goalie Jack Campbell as he slipped a pass across to Draisaitl for the latter’s 19th goal of the year. Without even looking, Draisaitl later fed Tyson Barrie as the defenceman barrelled in close and buried it into the corner as Campbell flailed about helplessly.

Campbell, who has been terrific in place of starter Frederik Andersen, blamed himself.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, I just didn’t have it tonight,” he said.

He was being overly critical of himself. Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur could have joined him in the crease and the three of them still would not have had a chance.

There is something magical about hockey when elite players accomplish these things so seemingly seamlessly, in this case before a national television audience on Hockey Night in Canada. It more than made up for the telecast’s dopey introduction in which Toronto fan Max Kerman of the Arkells and country musician Brett Kissel, an Edmonton supporter, prattled on about why each’s favourite team would win. There was even a cringe-worthy bet between them.

Toronto got goals in the third from John Tavares and William Nylander to knot the score. Then Matthews’s shot pinballed around until it went in, leaving the Oilers frustrated again. They have lost four in a row to Toronto and looked to at least have Saturday night’s game in hand.

“We have been in tight games where we have done a good job and closed them out,” said Barrie, who played for the Maple Leafs in 2019-20. “Certainly that wasn’t the case tonight. They wanted it more and had their way at the end.

“It is just disappointing. It is the nature of the sport. We want results.”

Story continues below advertisement

There is just one more between them, at least until the playoffs. One more night to buckle in and brace one’s self for McDraisaitl and the Matthews and Mitch Marner show.

Matthews’s winning goal was his league-high eighth of the season and the 31st of his career. The only player with more since Matthews entered the NHL is McDavid. He has 34. McDavid is also only one goal in arrears for the NHL lead. McDavid and Draisaitl are running away from everyone when it comes to points.

“They are two pretty good players,” Jake Muzzin, the Toronto defenceman, said Sunday. “When you put them together, it’s a lot.”

With that, he laughed a what-can-you-do laugh.

This is what fans imagined when this season was drawn up. Too often the games between Toronto and Edmonton have lacked the drama that was expected. Until Saturday at least.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies