Maple Leafs return home with brighter outlook after encouraging road trip

Toronto Maple Leafs players celebrate a goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen (19) during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday December 14, 2019.

The Maple Leafs lost back to back by a cumulative score of 9-2 before they headed out on a difficult trip. Only marginal improvement had occurred since Sheldon Keefe replaced Mike Babcock as head coach, and the Stanley Cup champions were next up on the calendar.

It is too early to say the season hung in the balance, but a disastrous swing through the west would have buried Toronto deeper in the standings and left its confidence in tatters.

About the last thing that anyone could have expected happened: The Maple Leafs dismantled the Blues in St. Louis in their best performance of the season, and returned home on Sunday having won three of four games against teams with winning records.

Suddenly, the outlook is a wee bit brighter.

“It was a great road trip for us," Alexander Kerfoot said after a 4-1 defeat of the Oilers on Saturday at Rogers Place. “It was only four games, but hopefully we can parlay that to success for the rest of the season."

Toronto’s only loss was in Calgary against a Flames team that had won six in a row. The Leafs didn’t look good and a discussion was held on the ice about that before practice in Edmonton the next day.

“It was not a message we haven’t been sending every day,” Keefe said. “It was just a chance to regroup and reflect. We have set ourselves up well in most games, but haven’t managed it well enough after that.

"We want to make sure our team knows where it can get better without losing sight of the gains that have been made.”

On Saturday, the Maple Leafs held Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to one point between them, and now start the new week fourth in the Atlantic Division after falling to sixth. They have a chance to gain on the second-place Sabres when Buffalo visits Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.

“It was a good week for our team," said John Tavares, the Toronto captain. “It should give us some confidence. We need our momentum to continue to move forward.”

Tavares scored three times on the trip. The top line of Tavares, Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman combined for eight goals and 16 points over the four games.

The Maple Leafs beat the improved Oilers on the back of goalie Frederik Andersen and third- and fourth-line players.

Andersen, who remains the most consistent player on the team, had 36 saves against Edmonton as he posted the 200th victory in his NHL career. With it, the 30-year-old Dane became the fastest European goalie to win 200.

That wasn’t the primary thing on his mind afterward.

“The road trip had been really good up to this point, so we wanted to finish it off the right way,” Andersen said. "It was great tonight and that was awesome to see. I think overall [it was] a really good game.”

Toronto got goals from Kerfoot, Ilya Mikheyev, Frédérik Gauthier and Marner.

Kerfoot, who has been injured and suspended, had not scored in 12 games. Mikheyev, a rookie from Russia, did not have a goal in 22 games. And Gauthier, who had not dressed for the previous four games, scored for the first time since Oct. 7.

That is an outburst in scoring that has been sorely lacking from secondary players.

“It was huge for us,” said Tavares, who went 14-9 in faceoffs. “It is great to see those guys rewarded. Everybody loves scoring a goal. [I am] happy for everybody.”

Marner scored on a power play into an empty net. He has goals in consecutive games and had seven points during the trip.

The Maple Leafs still have much to figure out, including what to do about a backup to Andersen. Forward Trevor Moore is expected to return from injury this week and that will prompt changes to the roster.

They are 7-4 now under Keefe, who seems to be enjoying his first NHL gig after long-term success as coach of the AHL’s Marlies.

“It has been fun,” Keefe said. “I am learning a lot. It is a hurdle when you come in like this and you are swimming upstream.”