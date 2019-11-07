Maple Leafs sneak OT win in tight match against Golden Knights

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) celebrates his game winning goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban during overtime NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Winter’s first blush arrived in Toronto on Thursday. Residents woke up to fresh snow. Coats came out of the closet. Scarves, too. Real hockey weather. Finally.

Perhaps the nip in the air would prompt a spring in the step of the Maple Leafs. Not so much.

As games go, the skirmish at Scotiabank Arena was entertaining and tightly played. With the exception of one pummelling, Toronto has elevated its play against better opponents. But it still struggles to beat them. They won 2-1 in overtime on a goal by John Tavares in a victory that was both exhilarating and frustrating.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vegas Golden Knights are nettlesome to everyone. They are fast and relentless. They dig for pucks and rarely lose battles. With them, there is no room for a breather.

They are not an easy mark, but they were also not at their strongest last night. They came to town bearing a gift. They left Marc-André Fleury, their spectacular goalie, on the bench. It is only the third time he has sat one out this season.

His backup, Malcolm Subban, started instead. He had yet to win a game this year. He is P.K.’s younger brother, and this is their hometown. It was the first time he had played an NHL game in Toronto.

Undoubtedly, he was inspired, but he should have been beatable. It should have been relatively easy. Instead, Malcolm, who entered the night with a 4.32 goals-against average, put on a show. He had 36 saves.

Max Pacioretty flipped a puck past Frederik Andersen to break a goalless tie with 15:52 left in the third period. Auston Matthews tied it with a wrist shot four minutes later. He scored on a power play, which has turned into an inexplicable struggle for a team that brims with so much talent.

Matthews’s 13th goal of the season came on Toronto’s sixth man-advantage of the evening. It was so lousy on the first five chances that boos swelled within the partisan faithful.

The power-play woes are moving into epic territory. The Maple Leafs entered the game 9 for 52. After going 0 for 3 in Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, they were 2 for their last 26. They had scored only twice with one more man on the ice in nine games.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Any way you look at it, they haven’t been good enough,” head coach Mike Babcock said Wednesday after practice.

After they flubbed their first two opportunities, their exasperated radio play-by-play man Joe Bowen, told listeners: “That is nothing new.”

The goalies, Subban especially, were the story of the night. Both were marvellous. Neither deserved to lose. Andersen had 36 saves, including three in the last five seconds of regulation. But he has been playing so well that is not a surprise. That Subban had 36 is.

He was up to the task right from the start. He was tested early when Nicolas Hague, the Golden Knights’ 6-foot-6 defeceman, was flagged for interference 27 seconds into the game.

With the Maple Leafs on the power play, Subban gloved shots by Auston Matthews and Alexander Kerfoot in rapid succession, and deflected another by Tyson Barrie. A Paul Stastny hooking penalty gave Toronto another man advantage with 6:12 left before intermission. Subban continued to do what he had until that point, stopping two more shots by Matthews and batting away a wrist shot by Mitch Marner.

The Leafs peppered him with 13 shots in the first 20 minutes without success. This is third season with Vegas after being claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins. He likely turned in the best performance of his career in his family’s back yard.

Story continues below advertisement

With the win, Babcock became the eighth coach in NHL history with 700 victories. He is 700-413-163 with 19 ties in 17 seasons for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Detroit Red Wings and Maple Leafs.

We seem to be getting some traction, the guys seem to be getting to know each other better and there seems to be more juice in our room," he said Wednesday. "All of that is positive.”

“What’s not?

“We are still trying to figure out our group,” he said. "We are still a work in progress to say the least. The biggest thing is we have to play harder for longer every night.”

They did it long enough to beat the Golden Knights. They are 9-5-3 heading into a game against Philadelphia on Saturday in Toronto. They need a lopsided win.