Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin celebrates after defeating the U.S. in the women's hockey gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 17, 2022.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Marie-Philip Poulin’s plans for 2023 are pretty much the same plans she’s had for the past decade or so – be the best women’s hockey player in the world.

She’ll get to reprove her bonafides at the world championship, being held in Brampton, Ont., next month.

Poulin giving the gears to Team USA again, this time in the birth country of Wayne Gretzky? It could only be more Canadian if you squeezed a moose and a couple of lacrosse players into the team picture.

Poulin, 31, and the team she represents have been so good for so long that she now speaks in terms of overlapping dynasties.

“There’s different ways to define goals,” she said recently. “For me, it’s to keep recreating the culture of hockey in Canada that our team and our veteran group have been around for many years.”

How about Milan/Cortina 2026?

“Another Olympics would be pretty awesome.”

When Poulin says “another Olympics,” what she means is another Olympic gold. She already has three of them. I guess four on the wall would nicely balance out a rumpus room.

We spoke at the behest of one of her sponsors, Turo SK8 – a miniature ice-resurfacing machine designed for use on backyard rinks.

What’s your idea of perfect happiness?

Oh wow. We’re starting strong. Perfect happiness? I have an RV. I love nature. Every time I have a chance to go with my family and enjoy nature, my RV, camping – that’s something I really enjoy.

When and where were you happiest?

My last vacation in Ireland was pretty great. But I gotta say the 2022 Olympics, on the ice, celebrating with my team.

What’s your greatest fear?

Losing people. You know, getting that call.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Patience.

What trait do you most dislike in yourself?

Not planning and maybe being stubborn – very, very stubborn – sometimes.

What do you most dislike in others?

Body odour and selfishness.

Which living person do you most admire?

There’s a lot. Serena Williams is pretty awesome. Pink.

The singer?

Yes, I like the way she carries herself.

What’s your greatest extravagance?

I like hats. Fancy hats.

On what occasion would you lie?

If something was supposed to be a surprise. Then I would have to lie about it.

What words or phrases do you overuse?

I like to say ‘wow.’

Who or what is the greatest love of your life?

Oh wow. Obviously, hockey is pretty big. But I’ll go with my dog, [two-year-old golden retriever] Arlo.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

A dog. Having a dog has made me realize how simple and happy life can be.

What talent would you most like to have?

Singing. Or playing the guitar.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Not overthinking things. I feel I think a lot about what other people think.

What’s your greatest achievement?

Hockey-wise, obviously, the Olympics are pretty special, but I am very proud of graduating from Boston University.

Where would you most like to live?

Greece, ever since I watched Mamma Mia!

What’s your greatest regret?

These are, like, very vulnerable questions.

You absolutely don’t have to answer any you’d rather not.

No, no, they’re great questions. Outside my comfort zone. Regret. I don’t know if it’s regret, but I think I need to be better at being more patient with my parents like, you know, as they get older. Taking that time.

That’s a lovely answer. Last one. What’s your motto?

I used to say, ‘fall seven times, get up eight’, but right now it’s just ‘be in the present.’