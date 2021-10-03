 Skip to main content
// //

Sports

Mark Stone scores winner as Calgary Flames earn pre-season win over Seattle Kraken

Kent, Washington, United States
The Canadian Press
Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev, left, drives around Calgary Flames right wing Ryan Francis during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, on Oct. 2, 2021, in Kent, Wash.

Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press

Mark Stone and Glenn Gawdin scored 5:41 apart in the second period to push the Calgary Flames past the expansion Seattle Kraken 4-1 in NHL pre-season on Saturday.

Byron Froese, with the man advantage, and Connor Mackey also scored for Calgary. Gawdin’s goal at 8:42 of the second came with the Flames playing shorthanded.

Vince Dunn scored for Seattle on the power play at 9:50 of the second.

Flames goalie Daniel Vladar allowed one goal on 22 shots. Chris Driedger stopped 9-of-13 pucks in defeat for the Kraken.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

