Toronto FC midfielder Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty stretches to control the ball as he is defended by Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner during second half MLS action in Toronto on Oct. 27, 2021. Marshall-Rutty is scheduled undergo a procedure on his knee after a second scan turned up different results than the first.Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press

Toronto FC’s depth at fullback is being tested early in the MLS season.

Canadian teenager Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty is scheduled to undergo a procedure Friday on his knee after a second scan turned up different results than the first.

“We’re optimistic that it’s not a long-term issue but it’s important that they get inside and take a look and fix anything that needs to be done,” head coach Bob Bradley said after training Thursday.

Jacob Shaffelburg is back training after missing two games through injury while Kadin Chung is questionable with a hamstring issue of his own.

Bradley has been using the 17-year-old Marshall-Rutty and 22-year-old Shaffelburg, both former wingers, at fullback this season with Kemar Lawrence (Minnesota United) and Brazil’s Auro (Santos FC, Brazil) moving on and veteran Justin Morrow taking a front office job.

Marshall-Rutty was forced to leave the 2-1 loss in Columbus on March 12 with what looked like a non-contact injury to his right knee. The native of Brampton, Ont., received treatment after landing awkwardly from a header and returned to the field, but eventually indicated he needed to come off and was eventually substituted in the 12th minute.

Marshall-Rutty looked distraught when he exited but was cleared to train the next week when an initial scan didn’t show anything. And he came off the bench to replace Chung in the 65th minute in the 2-1 win over D.C. United that followed March 19.

“Now the second scan is different, so it’s hard to say exactly the timing (of the injury),” said Bradley.

Shaffelburg is back training and is “in consideration” for Saturday’s game against visiting New York City FC, according to Bradley. Chung is questionable for Saturday.

Bradley has 21-year-old Luca Petrasso and 19-year-old Kosi Thompson as fullback options. Kobe Franklin, an 18-year-old playing with Toronto FC II, is also available.

Midfielder Jonathan Osorio was scheduled to return Thursday from international duty with Canada. Osorio, who came on to start the second half in the Canadian men’s 1-0 loss in Panama on Wednesday, should be available for Saturday, according to Bradley.

Marshall-Rutty, then 15, signed with Toronto FC as a homegrown player in January 2020 – the youngest player in club history to sign for the first team. Prior to Marshall-Rutty, the youngest to sign a first team contract with Toronto FC was Doneil Henry, who was 17 when he signed in 2010.

Marshall-Rutty joined Toronto FC II in December 2018, becoming the youngest player to sign with TFC’s reserve team.

A Canadian youth international, he was called into the Canadian camp by coach John Herdman in January 2020 but has yet to win a senior cap.

Toronto (1-2-1) returns to action Saturday against defending champion New York City FC (1-2-1) at BMO Field.

NYCFC has had to divided its attention with the league and Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League where it has already dispatched Costa Rica’s Santos de Guapiles and Guatemala’s Comunicaciones FC.

The New Yorkers visit the Seattle Sounders in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final next Wednesday.