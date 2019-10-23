 Skip to main content

Martin Brodeur, Jayna Hefford and Alex Bilodeau headline Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame class of 2019

Gregory Strong
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Waneek Horn-Miller, Colette Bourgonje, Jayna Hefford, Doug Mitchell, Guylaine Bernier, Vicki Keith, Alexandre Bilodeau and Martin Brodeur were inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame on Oct. 23, 2019.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame is welcoming its Class of 2019.

Freestyle skier Alex Bilodeau is being inducted this year along with hockey players Martin Brodeur and Jayna Hefford.

They’re joined by para-nordic skier and wheelchair racer Colette Bourgonje, water polo player Waneek Horn-Miller and long-distance swimmer Vicki Keith.

Former CFL commissioner Doug Mitchell and rowing coach and official Guylaine Bernier enter the Hall as builders.

The inductees were feted this morning at CBC headquarters.

A reception and gala dinner was set for later in the day at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

