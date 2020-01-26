 Skip to main content

Mary-Anne Arsenault beats curling legend Colleen Jones in Nova Scotia final for 2020 Scotties

Dartmouth
The Canadian Press
Colleen Jones fell just short in her bid to skip a Nova Scotia rink at the Canadian women’s curling championship at the age of 60.

Jones, a six-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion, lost 7-4 to Mary-Anne Arsenault in the Nova Scotia final on Sunday.

Arsenault’s team will now represent Nova Scotia at the Feb. 14-23 Scotties in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Arsenault will join forces with Jones, Kim Kelly and Nancy Delahunt for a run at the world senior title starting next month. That team won five national women’s championships together.

Meanwhile, defending N.B. champion Andrea Crawford beat Sylvie Quillian 6-3 to win the New Brunswick women’s final on Sunday.

In the Quebec final, Noemie Verreault beat Laurie St-Georges 3-1.

Chelsea Carey (Team Canada), Erica Curtis (Newfoundland and Labrador), Kerry Galusha (Northwest Territories), Lori Eddy (Nunavut), Suzanne Birt (Prince Edward Island) and Hailey Birnie (Yukon) already have secured spots.

In men’s provincial final action, Alek Bedard beat Vincent Roberge 7-2 in the Quebec final on Sunday.

Jamie Murphy captured his sixth Nova Scotia title with a 10-4 win over Kendal Thompson.

Kevin Koe (Team Canada), Jake Higgs (Nunavut), Bryan Cochrane (Prince Edward Island) already have berths to the Tim Hortons Brier men’s national championship, Feb. 28-March 8 in Kingston, Ont.

