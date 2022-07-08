Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she’s healing physically after an alleged drugging incident on the final day of the world aquatics championships.

It’s her mental health, she says, that is feeling most of the impact.

Harvey says she was drugged on the final day of the meet in Budapest, Hungary, after several swimmers went to a restaurant to celebrate Canada’s top performance in history.

The 22-year-old says she had four drinks, and that there’s a window of four to six hours where she remembers nothing.

Teammates found her on the street outside the restaurant.

She suffered a minor concussion, a rib strain and bruising.

She said FINA is launching an investigation and that a similar incident appears to have happened to a non-Canadian swimmer that night.

Swimming Canada has also turned her case over to their safe sport personnel.

Harvey has since contracted COVID-19 and is in isolation in her Montreal home.

She hasn’t yet had any counselling, but plans to.

Harvey competed in the women’s 200-metre individual medley at the world championships, finishing eighth. She also earned a bronze medal in the women 4x200-metre freestyle relay after swimming in the preliminaries in that event.